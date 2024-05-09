See how Kentucky attractions ranked in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Award

A variety of Kentucky events and attractions won USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards in 2024.

According to a news release from the network, Kentucky ranked in the top ten in categories for the best air show and car show. Here's where they fell.

Best air show in Kentucky

According to results from USA Today, Kentucky's Owensboro Air Show ranked 10th for best air show. The 2024 event is slated for Sept. 13-15. Friday's activities are at the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport while Saturday and Sunday will be held downtown.

Tim Ross, public events director for the City of Owensboro, said it is anticipated to be one of their largest air shows yet. "In addition to the U.S. Navy Blue Angels headlining the show again, we have Fat Albert with their team scheduled to fly this year. Joining the lineup will be the USAF Lighting II Demo Team to showcase the fifth-generation stealth F-35A. We have an incredible line-up of civilian aerobatics, warbirds, and military aircraft," Ross said.

The best air shows are as follows:

Airshow London (London, Ontario)

Pacific Airshow (Huntington Beach, California)

Wings Over Houston Airshow (Houston, Texas)

Mid-Atlantic Air Museum's World War II Weekend (Reading, Pennsylvania)

Cleveland National Air Show (Cleveland, Ohio)

Battle Creek Field of Flight (Battle Creek, Michigan)

Florida International Air Show (Punta Gorda, Florida)

EAA AirVenture Oshkosh (Oshkosh, Wisconsin)

SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo (Lakeland, Florida)

Owensboro Air Show (Owensboro, Kentucky)

Best car attraction in Kentucky

In second place for best car attraction is Kentucky's National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green. According to the museum's mission, they hope " to educate worldwide audiences on the evolution of the Corvette—America’s Sports Car—through collection, preservation, and celebration of its legacy." The museum also had a sinkhole swallow eight cars around 10 years ago, the last of which was pulled in March of 2014, as previously reported by The Courier Journal.

The best attractions for car lovers are as follows:

Savoy Automobile Museum (Cartersville, Georgia)

National Corvette Museum (Bowling Green, Kentucky)

Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

America's Transportation Experience / AACA Museum (Hershey, Pennsylvania)

Petersen Automotive Museum (Los Angeles, California)

Museum of American Speed (Lincoln, Nebraska)

Porsche Experience Center (Atlanta, Georgia and Carson, California)

Lane Motor Museum (Nashville, Tennessee)

Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation (Dearborn, Michigan)

America's Car Museum (Tacoma, Washington)

Best car show in Kentucky

Louisville's Street Rod Nationals ranked sixth in the best car show category. Hosted by the National Street Rod Association, the 55th annual event is scheduled for Aug. 1-4 at the Kentucky Exposition Center. Here's the top 10.

Cruisin' The Coast (Mississippi Gulf Coast)

MSRA Back to the 50's Weekend (St. Paul, Minnesota)

Triple Crown of Rodding (Lebanon, Tennessee)

The Amelia Concours d'Elegance (Amelia Island, Florida)

Eastern Division AACA National Fall Meet (Hershey, Pennsylvania)

NSRA Street Rod Nationals (Louisville, Kentucky)

Grand National Roadster Show (Pomona, California)

Iola Car Show (Iola, Wisconsin)

The Gathering at the Roc (Bartlesville, Oklahoma)

Woodward Dream Cruise (Detroit, Michigan)

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Award: How Kentucky attractions, events ranked