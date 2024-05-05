See inside top homes for sale in Newark, all more than $650K, plus what attracts buyers
As a college town, Newark has built-in advantages in attracting residents, with University of Delaware educational opportunities along with sports, concerts and theater productions.
But people discover much more, including restaurants, shops and recreation, and community events like the Halloween parade, Winterfest, Turkey Trot and the Main Street Mile.
“Newark also offers the expansive White Clay Creek State Park with lots of fun offerings including concerts, walking, biking and hiking trails and fishing,” said Chris Nolte, Realtor with The Applebaum Nolte Team at Coldwell Banker Realty.
Those amenities are popular with Delaware residents and with potential buyers from surrounding states, said Mary Kate Johnston, Realtor with RE/MAX Associates.
“Newark is so close to Pennsylvania and Maryland,” Johnston said. “A lot of people from New Jersey and New York like the area because they’re looking for a home in suburbia with easy access to Philadelphia, Baltimore and New York.”
That easy access is thanks to a variety transportation options.
“The Newark Train Station is a big plus, along with the proximity to I-95, and you’re not far from airports,” Johnston said.
So if you’re looking for a home in the Newark area or just daydreaming, here are five of the top homes by price listed for sale last week on Realtor.com. Some homes may have received offers since the research began for this story.
$669,900 – 3 W. Periwinkle Lane
4,350 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 2 half-baths, 0.59 acre lot, listed by Matthew Sandy, RE/MAX Associates-Hockessin.
Features include:
location in Hitchens Farms on over a half-acre overlooking the community pond
chef-inspired kitchen with new luxury vinyl plank flooring, artisan-crafted concrete countertops, and upgraded appliances including range hood, pot filler at the cooktop and water filter with UV light treatment
hardwood floors on the entire second floor
owner's suite with a garden tub, stand-up shower and large walk-in closet with custom shelving and organization systems
finished basement with a wet bar
outdoor oasis with deck, hot tub, fire pit area, veranda, landscaping and garden
three-car side garage with direct access to the laundry room
$684,900 – 302 Leahy Drive
3,047 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, townhouse, listed by Mary Kate Johnston, RE/MAX Associates.
Features include:
new construction, ready to move in
largest model by Wilkinson Builders in Briar Creek, a 55-and-over neighborhood
open floor plan
gourmet kitchen with upgraded appliances, large pantry, double oven, 42-inch cabinets, quartz counter tops and island
great room with linear gas fireplace and views of the backyard
luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout most of the main level
owner's suite with two large walk-in closets, bathroom with tile flooring, shower and dual comfort height vanity
spacious loft that could be a home office, game room or exercise area
two-car garage
$719,900 – 28 Oklahoma State Drive
5,500 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 0.44 acre lot, listed by Tony Borleis, RE/MAX Point Realty.
Features include:
corner lot with spacious backyard and deck
two-story foyer
new flooring throughout the home
large eat-in kitchen with center island, pantry, 42-inch cabinets and a granite countertops
spacious living room and dining area
family room with 20-foot ceiling, see-through gas fireplace, transom and half-round windows
front and back staircases
main bedroom with two closets and a beautiful private bath
two extra rooms on the first floor for office, gym or additional bedrooms
finished lower level basement with walkout entrance that can be an apartment with living room, kitchen, bath, bedroom, laundry room, storage room and its own new HVAC unit
three-car turned garage and plenty of driveway parking
$765,000 – 7 Hayden Way
3,600 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 0.40 acre lot, listed by Gina McCollum-Crowder, RE/MAX Associates.
This property features:
location in the Hunt at Louviers near the University of Delaware, Main Street, Redd Trail and Newark Charter School
two-story grand foyer entrance, accentuated with custom molding and trim work
kitchen stylishly decorated for the culinary enthusiast, flowing into the family room
living and dining room combination area
family room with cathedral ceiling, window seat, fireplace and skylights
home office
luxurious master bedroom with en-suite bath and walk-in closet
finished basement with three separate rooms
private outdoor oasis with landscaping, patio and fire pit for entertaining
$768,000 – 241 Goldfinch Turn
3,951 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 0.39 acre lot, listed by Chris Nolte, The Applebaum Nolte Team, Coldwell Banker Realty.
Features include:
location in established community of Middle Run Crossing, bordered by White Clay State Park with access to a variety of outdoor activities and trails
two-story foyer
formal living room and dining room
family room with soaring ceiling and gas fireplace
remodeled kitchen with new appliances and pantry with custom shelving
private home office overlooking the backyard
renovated bathrooms
finished basement with built-in bar and full bath
private back yard with built-in pool, surrounded by landscaping, hardscaping and new fencing
Reporter Ben Mace covers real estate, development and business stories. Reach him at rmace@gannett.com.
