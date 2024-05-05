See inside top homes for sale in Newark, all more than $650K, plus what attracts buyers

As a college town, Newark has built-in advantages in attracting residents, with University of Delaware educational opportunities along with sports, concerts and theater productions.

But people discover much more, including restaurants, shops and recreation, and community events like the Halloween parade, Winterfest, Turkey Trot and the Main Street Mile.

“Newark also offers the expansive White Clay Creek State Park with lots of fun offerings including concerts, walking, biking and hiking trails and fishing,” said Chris Nolte, Realtor with The Applebaum Nolte Team at Coldwell Banker Realty.

Those amenities are popular with Delaware residents and with potential buyers from surrounding states, said Mary Kate Johnston, Realtor with RE/MAX Associates.

“Newark is so close to Pennsylvania and Maryland,” Johnston said. “A lot of people from New Jersey and New York like the area because they’re looking for a home in suburbia with easy access to Philadelphia, Baltimore and New York.”

That easy access is thanks to a variety transportation options.

“The Newark Train Station is a big plus, along with the proximity to I-95, and you’re not far from airports,” Johnston said.

So if you’re looking for a home in the Newark area or just daydreaming, here are five of the top homes by price listed for sale last week on Realtor.com. Some homes may have received offers since the research began for this story.

$669,900 – 3 W. Periwinkle Lane

4,350 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 2 half-baths, 0.59 acre lot, listed by Matthew Sandy, RE/MAX Associates-Hockessin.

Features include:

location in Hitchens Farms on over a half-acre overlooking the community pond

chef-inspired kitchen with new luxury vinyl plank flooring, artisan-crafted concrete countertops, and upgraded appliances including range hood, pot filler at the cooktop and water filter with UV light treatment

hardwood floors on the entire second floor

owner's suite with a garden tub, stand-up shower and large walk-in closet with custom shelving and organization systems

finished basement with a wet bar

outdoor oasis with deck, hot tub, fire pit area, veranda, landscaping and garden

three-car side garage with direct access to the laundry room

$684,900 – 302 Leahy Drive

3,047 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, townhouse, listed by Mary Kate Johnston, RE/MAX Associates.

Features include:

new construction, ready to move in

largest model by Wilkinson Builders in Briar Creek, a 55-and-over neighborhood

open floor plan

gourmet kitchen with upgraded appliances, large pantry, double oven, 42-inch cabinets, quartz counter tops and island

great room with linear gas fireplace and views of the backyard

luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout most of the main level

owner's suite with two large walk-in closets, bathroom with tile flooring, shower and dual comfort height vanity

spacious loft that could be a home office, game room or exercise area

two-car garage

$719,900 – 28 Oklahoma State Drive

5,500 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 0.44 acre lot, listed by Tony Borleis, RE/MAX Point Realty.

Features include:

corner lot with spacious backyard and deck

two-story foyer

new flooring throughout the home

large eat-in kitchen with center island, pantry, 42-inch cabinets and a granite countertops

spacious living room and dining area

family room with 20-foot ceiling, see-through gas fireplace, transom and half-round windows

front and back staircases

main bedroom with two closets and a beautiful private bath

two extra rooms on the first floor for office, gym or additional bedrooms

finished lower level basement with walkout entrance that can be an apartment with living room, kitchen, bath, bedroom, laundry room, storage room and its own new HVAC unit

three-car turned garage and plenty of driveway parking

$765,000 – 7 Hayden Way

3,600 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 0.40 acre lot, listed by Gina McCollum-Crowder, RE/MAX Associates.

This property features:

location in the Hunt at Louviers near the University of Delaware, Main Street, Redd Trail and Newark Charter School

two-story grand foyer entrance, accentuated with custom molding and trim work

kitchen stylishly decorated for the culinary enthusiast, flowing into the family room

living and dining room combination area

family room with cathedral ceiling, window seat, fireplace and skylights

home office

luxurious master bedroom with en-suite bath and walk-in closet

finished basement with three separate rooms

private outdoor oasis with landscaping, patio and fire pit for entertaining

$768,000 – 241 Goldfinch Turn

3,951 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 0.39 acre lot, listed by Chris Nolte, The Applebaum Nolte Team, Coldwell Banker Realty.

Features include:

location in established community of Middle Run Crossing, bordered by White Clay State Park with access to a variety of outdoor activities and trails

two-story foyer

formal living room and dining room

family room with soaring ceiling and gas fireplace

remodeled kitchen with new appliances and pantry with custom shelving

private home office overlooking the backyard

renovated bathrooms

finished basement with built-in bar and full bath

private back yard with built-in pool, surrounded by landscaping, hardscaping and new fencing

