See inside historic YMCA in KCK transformed into apartments for older Kansas Citians

A nearly 100-year-old building in downtown Kansas City, Kansas, that was saved from the wrecking ball will soon open up as a new home to residents 55 years and older.

The old YMCA at 900 N. Eighth Street was long a community gathering spot dedicated to health and wellness. In its renewal, the newly branded Y Lofts will feature 44 apartments — and keep in place for its residents some of the amenities the Y was known for.

“That’s probably one of the most important historical buildings in downtown Kansas City, Kansas, and the fact that it was going to get demolished kind of concerned us,” said developer Kelley Hrabe of Riverstone Platform Partners, who was approached by the city in 2019 about the future of the four-story red brick building.

Construction on the original YMCA began in 1911. Work paused for years when money ran dry, according to the Kansas Historical Society, and the unfinished building sat vacant until a push after the Great Depression to resume work. It was finished in 1927.

A vintage-inspired neon sign was installed at Y Lofts, located in the former downtown YMCA in Kansas City, Kansas.

A news article from the Kansas City, Kansan dated Feb. 15, 1987, shows a photo of the YMCA in 1911 during the first phase of construction. The building was dedicated on Nov. 20, 1927.

Generations of Wyandotte County residents grew up going to the Y. It was where many learned to swim or play basketball — until 2018, when engineers found structural deficiencies, prompting its closure for safety reasons.

Three or four other developers passed on the opportunity, Hrabe said.

“For whatever reason, I got in there and said, ‘Hey, you know, let’s put a good team together. Let’s figure out how to save this building,’” Hrabe said.

Developer Kelley Hrabe looks out the windows of an apartment in a converted racquetball court in Y Lofts.The two-story loft-style unit features a bedroom and bathroom on each floor. The floors, original to the racquetball court, were refinished for the apartment.

Part of transforming the former YMCA building into the Y Lofts included installing new windows throughout the historic four-story building.

After the YMCA sold the building, Hrabe said extensive environmental remediation was needed, including the removal of asbestos and lead paint. Structural problems were also caused by water leaking down from the upper floors, he said.

“We’ve done our fair share of historic buildings, and you just got to go in with eyes wide open,” Hrabe said. “You’re not going to know everything, so you just keep your fingers crossed.”

No one will swim when the building reopens as the Y Lofts. The old pool was filled in with concrete to make way for more apartments.

But in a nod to the charm of the old pool, some of its original tile work was left intact and is now part of interior walls in a few apartments. Old depth markers are embedded in some of the floors.

Tile from the former swimming pool, including depth markers, were preserved and incorporated into some of the new apartments constructed during the renovation of the former YMCA building, now the Y Lofts. The pool was filled in to maximize space for apartments.

A 2019 photo shows the original swimming pool in the YMCA building. The pool was filled with concrete during the renovation of the building.

Preserved amenities include the gymnasium and a track surrounded by colorful murals, which feature messages of positivity and reflect some of the culture and history of the area. (Sayings include “Each day is a new day. Think Big,” and “Peace and Love”).

The basketball court was preserved, but not renovated. It will serve as a fitness area with new workout equipment.

The elevated track and gymnasium original to the YMCA were left intact along with murals on the walls as a fitness center in the Y Lofts.

Developer Kelley Hrabe looks over the murals that cover the walls around the elevated walking track in the gymnasium at Y Lofts.

One of the court’s rims may be reinstalled, Hrabe said. The area may also be used for some activities with community partners.

The 44 apartments range from studios to two bedrooms. They are loft-style with an open layout, and a unique feature includes the transformation of racquetball courts into expansive two-bedroom wall-style units, offering approximately 1,400 square feet with large windows, creating open living spaces.

The building is equipped with laundry facilities, a community kitchen, resident lounges and an elevator.

Workers remove residue and remnants of old carpeting from the floors in the lobby and main entrance area of the old YMCA building.

Rents fall between $455 and $1,200 per month, depending on the size of the unit, with affordability tied to income restrictions based on area median income. Water, sewer and trash services are covered, but residents are responsible for their electric bills.

The renovation totaled around $13.5 million, Hrabe said, representing an increase of about 30% due to the COVID-19 pandemic driving up costs.

“We recognized the chance to restore, not just a historically significant building for the community, but also to register it as a historic site, restoring its original grandeur,” he said.

One of the apartment units in the Y Lofts.

Preservation of the former YMCA comes in the wake of recent efforts by the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, to keep old buildings with historic significance standing. It was a major goal listed in the long-term plan for the city.

The plan created last year with historic preservation in mind was the first of its kind for KCK said Randy Greeves, the Unified Government’s historic preservationist.

Officials’ goals include encouraging the use of state and federal historic tax credits to make redevelopment of aged properties more affordable. Doing so, Greeves said, offers added benefits of lower cost and more environmentally sound construction than a total teardown.

“Buildings like this are what makes KCK unique,” Greeves said of the YMCA, which existed during a time when nearby Minnesota Avenue was a pedestrian walking mall.

“These buildings show us what life was like in a bygone age.”

Y Loftswill offer 44 loft-style apartments for 55-and-older at 900 N. Eighth St, in Kansas City, Kansas. The developer, Riverstone Platform Partners, plans to open to residents in May.

Greg Kindle, president of the Wyandotte Economic Development Council, said the redevelopment adds opportunities for a population of residents where quality housing is in short supply.

“This is, I think, a really unique and creative way to reuse an older building that we weren’t sure what the future held for it,” Kindle said. “And I’d love to see more opportunities like this, where we can meet the needs of the community, and keep these buildings for the long term, providing real value.”

“That building has a lot of stories to tell,” Kindle added. And I’m glad they were able to incorporate some of its character and the history of that building into its new purpose.”