See inside historic YMCA in KCK transformed into apartments for older Kansas Citians
A nearly 100-year-old building in downtown Kansas City, Kansas, that was saved from the wrecking ball will soon open up as a new home to residents 55 years and older.
The old YMCA at 900 N. Eighth Street was long a community gathering spot dedicated to health and wellness. In its renewal, the newly branded Y Lofts will feature 44 apartments — and keep in place for its residents some of the amenities the Y was known for.
“That’s probably one of the most important historical buildings in downtown Kansas City, Kansas, and the fact that it was going to get demolished kind of concerned us,” said developer Kelley Hrabe of Riverstone Platform Partners, who was approached by the city in 2019 about the future of the four-story red brick building.
Construction on the original YMCA began in 1911. Work paused for years when money ran dry, according to the Kansas Historical Society, and the unfinished building sat vacant until a push after the Great Depression to resume work. It was finished in 1927.
Generations of Wyandotte County residents grew up going to the Y. It was where many learned to swim or play basketball — until 2018, when engineers found structural deficiencies, prompting its closure for safety reasons.
Three or four other developers passed on the opportunity, Hrabe said.
“For whatever reason, I got in there and said, ‘Hey, you know, let’s put a good team together. Let’s figure out how to save this building,’” Hrabe said.
After the YMCA sold the building, Hrabe said extensive environmental remediation was needed, including the removal of asbestos and lead paint. Structural problems were also caused by water leaking down from the upper floors, he said.
“We’ve done our fair share of historic buildings, and you just got to go in with eyes wide open,” Hrabe said. “You’re not going to know everything, so you just keep your fingers crossed.”
No one will swim when the building reopens as the Y Lofts. The old pool was filled in with concrete to make way for more apartments.
But in a nod to the charm of the old pool, some of its original tile work was left intact and is now part of interior walls in a few apartments. Old depth markers are embedded in some of the floors.
Preserved amenities include the gymnasium and a track surrounded by colorful murals, which feature messages of positivity and reflect some of the culture and history of the area. (Sayings include “Each day is a new day. Think Big,” and “Peace and Love”).
The basketball court was preserved, but not renovated. It will serve as a fitness area with new workout equipment.
One of the court’s rims may be reinstalled, Hrabe said. The area may also be used for some activities with community partners.
The 44 apartments range from studios to two bedrooms. They are loft-style with an open layout, and a unique feature includes the transformation of racquetball courts into expansive two-bedroom wall-style units, offering approximately 1,400 square feet with large windows, creating open living spaces.
The building is equipped with laundry facilities, a community kitchen, resident lounges and an elevator.
Rents fall between $455 and $1,200 per month, depending on the size of the unit, with affordability tied to income restrictions based on area median income. Water, sewer and trash services are covered, but residents are responsible for their electric bills.
The renovation totaled around $13.5 million, Hrabe said, representing an increase of about 30% due to the COVID-19 pandemic driving up costs.
“We recognized the chance to restore, not just a historically significant building for the community, but also to register it as a historic site, restoring its original grandeur,” he said.
Preservation of the former YMCA comes in the wake of recent efforts by the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, to keep old buildings with historic significance standing. It was a major goal listed in the long-term plan for the city.
The plan created last year with historic preservation in mind was the first of its kind for KCK said Randy Greeves, the Unified Government’s historic preservationist.
Officials’ goals include encouraging the use of state and federal historic tax credits to make redevelopment of aged properties more affordable. Doing so, Greeves said, offers added benefits of lower cost and more environmentally sound construction than a total teardown.
“Buildings like this are what makes KCK unique,” Greeves said of the YMCA, which existed during a time when nearby Minnesota Avenue was a pedestrian walking mall.
“These buildings show us what life was like in a bygone age.”
Greg Kindle, president of the Wyandotte Economic Development Council, said the redevelopment adds opportunities for a population of residents where quality housing is in short supply.
“This is, I think, a really unique and creative way to reuse an older building that we weren’t sure what the future held for it,” Kindle said. “And I’d love to see more opportunities like this, where we can meet the needs of the community, and keep these buildings for the long term, providing real value.”
“That building has a lot of stories to tell,” Kindle added. And I’m glad they were able to incorporate some of its character and the history of that building into its new purpose.”