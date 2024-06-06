See inside the first Sprouts supermarket opening at the Jersey Shore

ABERDEEN - Sprouts Farmers Market, a specialty grocer that focuses on fresh produce and healthy living, opens its first store at the Jersey Shore on Friday.

Doors open at 7 a.m. after a 6:45 a.m. ribbon cutting. The store's regular hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

"Sprouts is not really your typical grocery store," said Andreea Mansure, the store manager. "We bring out that joy of healthy living, so this is what you'll see in our products."

Sprouts Farmers Market is long awaited. Located in a 22,700-square-foot space that was part of the former A&P supermarket at Aberdeen Plaza on Route 35, the organic grocer brings a food store back to the shopping center. A&P closed in 2015.

Bradley Teske of Medford, produce manager, fills displays with fruit as Sprouts Farmers Market, an organic grocery chain, prepares to open its first Monmouth County store in Aberdeen, NJ, Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

"A good part of town will be serviced finally by an extraordinary food" store, Aberdeen Mayor Fred Tagliarini said. "We couldn't be more pleased that they are joining the business community in Aberdeen."

It is Sprouts Farmers Market's third store in New Jersey, with other locations in Marlton and Haddon Township and more than 400 nationwide.

The store features natural and organic food that fits into a healthy lifestyle, as well as gluten-free, plant-based, keto, paleo, non-GMO products. "It's a fresh approach," Mansure said. "It's more like a scavenger hunt for us because we have such a big amount of product that you will not find somewhere else."

Sprouts Farmers Market emphasizes its produce department, which includes locally grown, organic and seasonal fruits and vegetables. The store also has sections for meat, deli, prepared foods, grab-and-go meals, bulk items like beans and coffees, grocery, frozen foods and health supplements.

Sprouts Farmers Market, an organic grocery chain, prepares to open its first Monmouth County store in Aberdeen, NJ, Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

But you won't find traditional supermarket items such as Pepsi or Tropicana orange juice. "You will find a better versions of it," Mansure said. "We are very very focused on everything that's good for you."

The store's grand opening celebration includes a free reusable tote filled with freebies to the first 100 customers on Friday and Saturday as well as a tastings, games and a "Guess the Weight" contest.

