What to See, Do and Eat in London This Spring, From ‘Icons of British Fashion’ to Dining at The Black Book

WHAT TO SEE

“Enzo Mari”

Enzo Mari

The first solo U.K. exhibition of Italian modernist designer Enzo Mari at the Design Museum is on until Sept. 8.

More from WWD

Born in the ‘30s in Novara, Italy, Mari’s communist upbringing played a key role in his design philosophy to create sustainably made art — which ranged from paintings and furniture to text. The exhibition examines the artist’s vast body of work, which spans nearly 2,000 objects.

“Sargent and Fashion”

“Madame X” by John Singer Sargent.

Portraits and gowns come face to face at the Tate Britain’s “Sargent and Fashion” exhibition. The showcase dives into the artist’s subjects with the items they’re wearing in the sittings, from a stunning cotton, silk and lace beetle-wing sheath from “Ellen Terry as Lady Macbeth” to a sumptuous red silk velvet gown worn by Louise Pomeroy Inches.

“Icons of British Fashion”

At Blenheim Palace, more than 10 rooms are being dedicated to British fashion, including Stella McCartney, Stephen Jones Millinery for Christian Dior, Zandra Rhodes, Bruce Oldfield, Vivienne Westwood and Turnbull & Asser, a favorite of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill. The brand made the prime minister a siren suit that became a part of his uniform.

WHAT TO SEE

“The Comeuppance”

Five friends reunite after graduating from school 20 years ago to exchange their life experiences. But the more time they spend together, the darker it gets with untold truths lying beneath. The play stars Yolanda Kettle (from “Patriots” and “The Crown”) and Ferdinand Kingsley (from “Silo” and “Reacher”) as well as Tamara Lawrance, Katie Leung and Anthony Welsh.

“Carmen”

“Carmen”

Love, betrayal and jealousy are the recurring themes in any opera, but especially in the story of Carmen, who goes on to seduce an army corporal by the name of Don José, who leaves his lover Micaëla and army job to join his new lover. When Carmen tires of Don José, she takes to Escamillo, a charming toreador.

“Underdog: The Other Other Brontë”

“Underdog: The Other Other Brontë.”

Playwright and screenwriter Sarah Gordon’s new play “Underdog: The Other Other Brontë” examines the sisterhood and resentment among the famed 19th-century literary family, the Brontës. Anne, the youngest sister and lesser known of the clan, died at age 29. Meanwhile, her other two sisters, Charlotte and Emily, strived to success.

WHERE TO EAT

The Black Book

The Black Book in Soho.

A basement wine bar, The Black Book on Firth Street in Soho makes for the ideal spot for an after-work date or nightcap. The wine list includes bottles ranging from Woori Yallock, Australia; Kamptal, Austria, to Rhône Valley, France.

23 Frith St, London, W1D 4RR

Amber

Amber in Aldgate East.

Amber in Aldgate East takes its culinary inspiration from the Amber Road, which crosses Italy, Greece, the Black Sea, Syria and Egypt. The menu consists of sharing plates such as challah toast with crème fraîche, honey and thyme; fried cauliflower with crispy shallots and green tahini; grilled courgettes with hot passata, garlic yogurt and pumpkin dukkah, and mango baklava.

21 Piazza Walk, London, E1 8QH

Maison François

Could anyone resist French food all day long? Non. François O’Neill’s restaurant Maison François in St. James’s is great for a business meeting or a long overdue catch-up, serving dishes such as flatbread with onions, olives, garlic and anchovies; crab salad; a green salad with mustard dressing, and, of course, the classic entrecôte with French fries.

34 Duke Street, London, SW1Y 6DF

WHERE TO TREAT YOURSELF

Skinwork

After the pandemic, beauty consultant Eilidh Smith set up Skinwork, a facial and spa treatment space in Soho that’s now expanded to Soho House’s Farmhouse and Babington House. The treatments on the menu vary from microneedling, full-body red light therapy to contour facials.

24 Peter St, London, W1F 0HE

BXR

BXR in Marylebone.

The elite boxing-gym BXR has accumulated spaces in Marylebone, Canary Wharf and London Bridge, as well as Doha and Daios Cove in Greece. The club offers both one-to-one and group training sessions alongside combat, yoga, pilates and strength and conditioning classes.

24 Paddington St, London, W1U 5QY

Surrenne

Surrenne

New Knightsbridge resident Surrenne is a well-being member’s club over four floors with a 70-foot swimming pool and indoor and outdoor classes, all sitting over 21,500 square feet. One of the studios has been designed by fitness entrepreneur Tracy Anderson, while a Surrenne Café menu has been curated by ’90s model-turned-nutritionist Rose Ferguson.

Old Barrack Yard, Knightsbridge, London, SW1X 7NP

LN-CC

The new LN-CC space designed by Gary Card.

LN-CC, the Hackney-based concept store known for pioneering experiential retail in the early 2010s, has unveiled a new identity that aims to elevate its brick-and-mortar presence with a luxury touch under the current Italian owner The Level Group. It marks the first time the retailer has opened its doors to the public since the pandemic.

The main retail space is divided into multiple rooms that highlight various aspects of LN-CC’s offerings. Atrium, for example, hosts the store’s top-performing brands such as Miu Miu, Kiko Kostadinov, Y/Project and Diesel.

18-24 Shacklewell Lane, London, E8 2EZ

Best of WWD