See the best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2023 (so far)

Hallo-weekend is well underway, and the celebrities are stepping out in their best costumes.

This year, the spooky Oct. 31 holiday falls on Tuesday, which means people will have the chance to party all weekend long. Celebrities are already putting on their ensembles to celebrate ahead of Halloween.

There's no doubt that many celebrity parents will be dressing up their kids in the cutest costumes, while coupled up stars might don coordinated looks. Then, there will be some who try to pull off a quick, last-minute costume. Some might even take inspiration from our own TODAY hosts.

Check out the stars in their best 2023 Halloween costumes.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 25, 2023 (Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images)

Kelsea BalleriniThe singer stepped out dressed as Margot Robbie's western Barbie while attending an event in New York City on Oct. 25. Ballerini looked picture perfect in her pink cowgirl look, complete with bellbottoms and a hat.

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum got festive before her mega party on Oct. 25, 2023, while out in Los Angeles. (MEGA / GC Images)

Ahead of her annual — and epic — Halloween party, Klum was seen getting into the spooky spirit. On Oct. 25, she was photographed wearing orange-and-black kitten ears while out and about in Los Angeles.

Padma Lakshmi

Padma Lakshmi at Bette Midler's Hulaween Bash. (Arturo Holmes / Getty Images)

The "Taste the Nation" host attended Bette Midler’s annual Hulaween Bash in a Little Red Riding Hood wolf-inspired look. The celebration was held Oct. 27 at Cipriani South Street in New York City.

Dylan Mulvaney

Dylan Mulvaney attends Bette Midler's Hulaween Bash at Cipriani South Street on Oct. 27, 2023 in New York City. (Arturo Holmes / Getty Images)

Dylan Mulvaney was also in attendance and looked princess perfect. The social media star arrived to the Halloween party dressed as Snow White.

Chloe Bailey

Chloe Bailey shut Halloween weekend down when she dressed up as Emilia Clarke's character from "Game of Thrones."

"I am Khaleesi, the Mother of Dragons 🐉," Bailey captioned the Instagram post.

Hailey Bieber

In the weeks leading up to Halloween, Hailey Bailey dressed up as a vampire (fifth slide) and Rachel from "Friends" (seventh slide).

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams

Sarah Hyland and her husband, Wells Adams, had fans laughing when they dressed up as a bottle of ketchup and Heinz's new condiment, seemingly ranch, which is inspired by Taylor Swift. The meme started after her internet-breaking appearance at Arrowhead Stadium Sept. 24 to cheer on rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Khloé Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian got into the Halloween spirit when she dressed herself and her son, Tatum, up as cows — and as always, Khloé Kardashian's makeup was on point!

Kourtney Kardashian

Amid her ongoing feud with sister Kim Kardashian playing out on Season Four of "The Kardashians," Kourtney Kardashian Barker reminds us all that no one can poke fun at her family better than she can.

Kardashian Barker, heavily pregnant with her and husband Travis Barker's first child together, dressed as Kim Kardashian.

Specifically, Kardashian Barker re-created her sister's controversial 2013 floral Met Gala look, which was panned online.

"Freaky Friday," she captioned the post, while tagging herself as Kim Kardashian.

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton paid homage to one of the biggest singers in music when she dressed up as Britney Spears from the "Toxic" music video for the annual Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills.

Justin Bieber

Annual Casamigos Halloween Party - Arrivals (Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Casamigos)

Justin Bieber was also at the annual Casamigos Halloween party with a slew of other celebrities.

For the event, he wore a snorkeling mask, flippers and a pink floral shirt that matched his shorts.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - October 27, 2023 (Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin / GC Images)

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly showed their fans how to do Halloween right when they donned "Kill Bill" costumes for the 2023 Casamigos Halloween party.

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber

Annual Casamigos Halloween Party - Arrivals (Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Casamigos)

Cindy Crawford and her husband, Rande Gerber, looked like they were about to break out into song when they channeled Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta's characters in "Grease."

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber

Annual Casamigos Halloween Party - Arrivals (Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Casamigos)

Talk about a couple's Halloween costume! At the 2023 Casamigos Halloween party, Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber went as Andy Warhol and iconic '60s model Edie Sedgwick.

Jessica Alba

Annual Casamigos Halloween Party - Inside (Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Casamigos)

Looks like Jessica Alba is also a big fan of Britney Spears. Like Paris Hilton, she dressed up as the singer with another costume from her "Toxic" music video at the annual Casamigos Halloween party.

Chelsea Lazkani, Emma Hernan and Chrishell Stause

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - October 27, 2023 (Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin / GC Images)

Chelsea Lazkani, Emma Hernan and Chrishell Stause from "Selling Sunset" had one of the most creative costumes of Friday night. At the 2023 Casamigos Halloween party, they went as the popular game, "F---, Marry, Kill." Can you tell who is who?

This article was originally published on TODAY.com