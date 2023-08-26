See Adam Sandler's Emotional Tribute to 'Price Is Right' Host Bob Barker

Legendary game show host Bob Barker has passed away at age 99, according to a statement from his longtime publicist Roger Neal. Neal said, "It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker has left us."

Barker began his career as the host of Truth or Consequences in 1956. He then served as the host of The Price is Right from 1972 until his retirement in 2007. The Emmy winner was also a passionate proponent for animal rights.

Celebrities reacted to Barker's death with heartfelt tributes on social media.



Adam Sandler shared his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter): "The man. The myth. The best. Such a sweet funny guy to hang out with. Loved talking to him. Loved laughing with him. Loved him kicking the crap out of me. He will be missed by everyone I know! Heartbreaking day. Love to Bob always and his family! Thanks for all you gave us!"

John Rich of country duo Big & Rich said, "We watched Bob Barker all the time growing up, he the best there ever was! Remember the time ⁦@TheVannaWhite⁩ was asked to “Come on down!” on The Price Is Right? He was an American treasure. RIP Bob Barker"

Lou Diamond Phillips said, "Was lucky enough to be Bob Barker’s neighbor for a while. Would often chat with him when he was walking his dogs. What a consummate gentleman and tireless advocate for animals. What an epic run you had, sir. #RIPLegend"

Very sad day for the Price Is Right family, and animal lovers all over the world. There hasn’t been a day on set that I didn’t think of Bob Barker and thank him. I will carry his memory in my heart forever.#RIPBobBarker

Drew Carey, who took over hosting duties on The Price Is Right, wrote, "Very sad day for the Price Is Right family, and animal lovers all over the world. There hasn’t been a day on set that I didn’t think of Bob Barker and thank him. I will carry his memory in my heart forever. #RIPBobBarker We love you"

One of the nicest things I ever heard in showbusiness was Bob Barker saying, “I moved to Hollywood to be an actor and the only person who ever let me do it was Adam Sandler!”

This scene with them was and will always be absolutely hilarious!

Rob Schneider posted, "One of the nicest things I ever heard in showbusiness was Bob Barker saying, “I moved to Hollywood to be an actor and the only person who ever let me do it was Adam Sandler!”This scene with them was and will always be absolutely hilarious!God bless you, Bob"

Our thoughts go out to Barker's family and friends.

