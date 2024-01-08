See '1923' Stars Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford React to Jo Koy's "Cringeworthy" Joke

Comedian Jo Koy called the Golden Globes hosting opportunity a "dream come true," but some of his jokes did not hit the right note. Taylor Swift did not seem to appreciate his quip about her appearance at NFL games, but she was not the only celebrity who was apparently offended.

During his opening monologue, Jo discussed Barbie, which took home two awards (Best Original Song and the new award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement). He said, "The key moment in Barbie is when she goes from perfect beauty to bad breasts, cellulite, and flat feet. Or what casting directors calls 'character actor.'"

The camera then showed the crowd of a-listers, where Selena Gomez was seen taking a deep breath and putting her head in her hands. At the same table, 1923 star and Golden Globe nominee Helen Mirren covered her face with her hands, while her costar Harrison Ford, seated beside her, seemed to roll his eyes. At the next table, Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh did not seem to be amused.

Jo became defensive, saying, "Some I wrote, some other people wrote...Yo, I got the gig 10 days ago. Yo, you want a perfect monologue? Shut up. You're kidding me, right? I wrote some of these, and they're the ones you're laughing at."

The Golden Globes shared the monologue on Instagram, and fans called out the insensitive joke, saying, "The Barbie joke was simply the worst." Others called it "cringeworthy" and said, "Possibly one of the most awkward opening monologues in recent history. Yikes."

We can't imagine this was the reaction the 52-year-old first-time host was hoping for.

