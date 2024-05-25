See the 10 ‘Best of the Best’ hotels in the US, according to Tripadvisor

(KTLA/NEXSTAR) – Whether it’s an Airbnb, tent site or a five-star hotel, sometimes it’s the lodging that ends up making or breaking a vacation.

For 2024, an oceanside inn in Santa Monica, California has been named the best hotel in America in 2024 by Tripadvisor.

Shore Hotel, located just steps away from the Santa Monica Pier, was named the top hotel in Tripadvisor’s 2024 Best of the Best Traveler’s Choice Awards.

The list is compiled yearly and the awards are given to hotels that received a high volume of “above-and-beyond” reviews and opinions form Tripadvisors users over a 12-month period.

Of the more than 8 million listings on Tripadvisor, fewer than 1% receive the honor.

“When you think of a hotel that checks all the boxes (outstanding service, comfy rooms, the works) it’s probably one of these winning spots,” the site wrote on its awards page.

Shore Hotel currently boasts a 4.5 rating on Tripadvisor with more than 6,200 reviews.

Guests praised the hotel’s ocean views, spacious suites, efficient concierge and valet services, stylish ambiance and lush amenities. Multiple reviews cited the pool and the poolside cafe as major bonuses to staying at the Shore Hotel.

Shore Hotel in Santa Monica is shown in this undated photo. The hotel was named the top hotel in the U.S. by TripAdvisor in May 2024. (Shore Hotel)

See the rest of the top 10 U.S. hotels below:

2. Luma Hotel Time Square (New York City, New York)

3. FivePine Lodge & Spa (Sisters, Central Oregon, Oregon)

4. The Bryant Park Hotel (New York City, New York)

5. Hotel Emma (San Antonio, Texas)

6. The Loutrel (Charleston, South Carolina)

7. Lotte Hotel Seattle (Seattle, Washington)

8. Four Seasons Hotel Chicago (Chicago, Illinois)

9. Ironworks Hotel Indy (Indianapolis, Indiana)

10. San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter on the River Walk (San Antonio, Texas)

To see more of the hotels, restaurants and destinations that Tripadvisor named to its Best of the Best list, click here.

