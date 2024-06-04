Sedgwick County Zoo hosting Father’s Day car show

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Zoo is hosting a Father’s Day car show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 16. It will be at the zoo, 5555 W. Zoo Blvd.

Along with the animal exhibits, zoo-goers can enjoy all kinds of cars, including antique autos, classic cars and modern models.

3 injured in central Kansas crash Sunday night

Dads get in free with an additional paid admission. Members get in free with their membership card and photo ID.

Click here for more details. To see what is all on the SCZ’s calendar, visit scz.org/calender.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.