How to Get Your Security Deposit Back When Moving Out of an Apartment

Cleaning up, following the rules, and making repairs are key, say experts.

Many apartment complexes or landlords require that tenants pay their first month's rent, last month's rent, and a security deposit upon moving into a unit. The security deposit is a sum of money the landlord can use toward any repairs for damage caused by the tenant.

“The condition of the apartment can cause the landlords to withhold a portion of the tenant’s security deposit, such as holes in walls, appliances not working, and pet stains,” says James J Cosenza, a real estate agent with the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Green Team. “It’s important to clean the apartment before you give the keys back and take lots of pictures.”

You can get all of your deposit back, some of it, or none of it, depending on a few factors.

“Clear communication and documentation are key to ensuring a smooth and successful return of the tenant’s security deposit,” says Elisabeth Quick, licensed real estate broker at The King Team at SERHANT. “In order to avoid any miscommunications or inconsistencies, it is important the tenants understand the terms of their lease agreement as it relates to their security deposit.”







Here, experts share their tips for ensuring you get most or all of your security deposit money back when you move out of a property.



What Is a Security Deposit?

A security deposit is money that your landlord collects from you before you move in to protect against damages. Think of the deposit as collateral for keeping the unit in good shape.

“In NYC, a security deposit is equivalent to one month’s rent. It is held by the landlord in an account and given back within 14 days of when the tenant moves out. If there is any damage beyond normal wear and tear, a landlord could deduct from the security deposit to cover the costs,” says Jacqueline Kurtz, a real estate broker at Coldwell Banker Warburg.

Those standards will vary by state and even by city, though, depending on what regulations your region has regarding renters’ rights and security deposits.

“Your state has specific requirements and laws regarding your security deposit—and for good reason,” says Drew Deeter, senior account executive at Comprise Agency. “That’s your money up until the point that you either don’t pay rent, abandon property in the unit, or cause excessive damage. Having a contractual agreement outlining what your money can be used on gives you peace of mind and a better understanding of how to keep your hard-earned cash when moving out.”

Security Deposit Deductions

When you move out, your landlord performs a walkthrough and notifies you of the reasons for any deductions from the security deposit.

“You must receive an itemized list of charges if there are damages or unpaid fees,” Deeter says. “If you don’t receive that list from your landlord, ask for it. It’s possible that an administrative mistake was made—but at the very least, you’ll better understand where your security deposit went and how to keep more of it the next time.”

Rules vary by state, but most require that the security deposit be returned in full within 15 to 30 days of the end of the lease if there is no damage or unpaid fees. There are other reasons a landlord may keep some or all of your security deposit, though.

“Your security deposit can be withheld for nonpayment of rent, abandoning property, or, more commonly, to cover damage beyond expected wear and tear. Normal wear and tear, like the thinning of carpets or hard-water buildup, is your landlord’s responsibility to fix. Excessive damage, like burns on the carpet or a broken bathroom mirror, falls on you,” Deeter says.



Move-In Precautions

The steps you take when you move into your apartment can set you up for success when it comes to getting your security deposit back down the road.

Before you move in (or bring any of your belongings into the unit), walk through the entire apartment. Pay close attention to walls, floors, ceilings, windows, doors, appliances, fixtures, and any existing damage or issues, Quick says. Bring these concerns to your landlord’s attention and also document them with photos.

“Start by taking wide-angle shots of each room from different angles to provide an overview of the room’s condition,” Quick says. “For any damages or issues you come across, take close-up shots to clearly document the problem.”

Time-stamp the photos or send them so your landlord knows when they were taken.

“Most smartphones automatically time-stamp photos, but if yours doesn’t, note the date and time of each photo,” Quick adds. “Once you've completed the photo documentation, send an email to your landlord or management company. In the email, attach the photos and describe any existing damage or issues you’ve discovered. Be polite and professional in your communication. Save a copy of the email and any responses you receive from your landlord or management company as proof of communication.”

Properly recording any preexisting damage can save you from having to pay for repairs on features you didn’t damage when it’s time to move out.



Follow the Rules

Your deposit is typically used to repair any damage, but it also serves as an incentive for you to follow the rules.

Before signing a lease, make sure you understand all the rules regarding your security deposit.

“Tenants should ensure the conditions of your deposit are clearly outlined in writing in the lease agreement and signed by you and the landlord,” Deeter says. “Understanding exactly where and how your security deposit can be spent makes it easier for you to maintain your landlord’s expectations. When that language is clearly spelled out and agreed upon by both parties, the move-out process has fewer snags—meaning you can get your security deposit back more quickly.”

Be a Good Tenant

Being a good tenant for the duration of your lease also goes a long way when it comes time to get your deposit back, Deeter says.

“Pay your rent on time,” Deeter says. “Paying your rent on time helps you maintain a positive relationship with your landlord. Being a reliable tenant makes the move-out process smoother since you won’t risk sacrificing your security deposit for missed rent.”

You should also follow the rules when it comes to furry friends.

Where Pets Fit In

“Know the pet policy and stick to it,” Deeter says. “For as much as they bring us joy, it’s important to remember that even the best-trained pet can cause property damage. If you follow the pet policy, you’re less likely to end up with excessive damage—and your landlord will have a better idea of what to expect.”

If you break the rules, you could face fines and see less of your deposit returned.

“If they evaluate your unit, thinking you only had one adult cat but you had an adult cat and three golden retrievers, they may be shell-shocked by the increased, unexpected damage, and charge you accordingly,” Deeter says.



Before Moving Out

Before you move out of your apartment, take a few steps that might limit deductions from your security deposit.

Clean Up

When moving out of your apartment, perform a thorough cleaning. The unit should look like it did when you moved in.

“Basically, do not give the landlord a reason to not return your deposit. I tell my renters to always do a deep clean: the stove, the microwave, the refrigerator, sweep, mop, vacuum, clean the bathroom, the tub or shower, toilet and sink,” Cosenza says.

Be sure to get into the cracks and crevices you likely didn’t clean for the duration of your lease.

“Clean everything, including cabinets and closets, thoroughly before you leave. Most landlords have some kind of cleaning process to prep the rental between residents,” Deeter says. “By cleaning everything thoroughly when you move out, you reduce the risk of incurring additional costs from the cleaners, which would be subtracted from your security deposit.”

Remove Personal Belongings

Leave no personal belongings behind for other tenants or the landlord to move or dispose of. Remove any temporary add-ons you installed in the space.

“Make sure you remove all personal items unless otherwise stated by your landlord,” Deeter says. “As a good rule of thumb, if you bring something to a rental property, you need to be the one to remove it. Leaving behind personal items can be considered abandoning your personal property. Your landlord will then charge you to remove the items, which eats into your security deposit.”



Attend the Move-Out Walkthrough

One way to ensure you get your deposit back is to check with your landlord about the condition of your apartment before you move out. Request or plan to attend your move-out walkthrough.

“Walking through the unit with your landlord lets you see where your security deposit might get dinged,” Deeter says. “You may be able to fix those issues before you leave, saving you money in the long run. On the other hand, if your move-out inspection is flawless but you later receive an itemized bill, you’ll be in a better position to have a productive conversation with your landlord.”

“I always tell my renters to leave the apartment or home better than when they rented it,” Cosenza adds.



Contesting Any Deductions from Your Security Deposit

Rules vary by state, but most require that the security deposit be returned in full within 15 to 30 days of the end of the lease if there is no damage or unpaid fees.

“If a tenant lives up to the lease agreement and leaves the rental unit in good condition upon departure, and the landlord refuses to comply with returning the security deposit, the renter should submit a complaint in writing to the landlord,” Deeter says. “If that doesn’t solve the issue, legal action can be taken.”

The photos you took before moving into your apartment make contesting the outcome of your security deposit refund easier.

“As a renter, documentation is your best friend; taking pictures before moving in and when you leave is critical,” Deeter says. “Depending on how long your lease is, you might not remember if something was an issue when you moved in. If you can’t prove you didn’t cause the damage, you might have to pay for it—even if it wasn’t your fault. Having time-stamped images that prove the property’s condition helps you and your landlord evaluate it more accurately.”

If you didn’t take pictures before moving in, you might still have some legal recourse. If you choose to go that route, keep track of your communications.

“Always communicate [with your landlord] in writing, and as an added measure of documentation, use certified mail,” Cosenza adds.



