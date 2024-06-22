Secret mall apartment; Mazzulla's hometown fans; Boon Street Market: Top stories this week

Here are some of The Providence Journal's most-read stories for the week of June 16, supported by your subscriptions.

Here are the week's top reads on providencejournal.com:

There's no question there's interest in a local showing of the documentary “Secret Mall Apartment," about a band of artists who hung out unseen for four years at the Providence Place mall parking garage.

Within hours of a Providence Journal story about a sneak-peek showing next week at the Providence Public Library, the library was overwhelmed with ticket requests, forcing producer Jeremy Workman to make the showing private, limited to those who worked on the movie's production.

But because of the huge interest, Workman said producers are now "eagerly exploring" other local venues for the documentary prior to its scheduled showing in Newport in September.

In 2003, eight Rhode Island artists created the secret 750-square-foot apartment in a corner of the Providence Place mall parking garage. They loitered there off and on, filming everything along the way, until they were discovered by mall security and the "ringleader" was charged with trespassing.

Workman said the secret apartment became a deeply meaningful place for its inhabitants, a personal expression of defiance against gentrification and a boundary-pushing work of public/private art.

Entertainment: Film on artists who lived in Providence Place mall will play in RI - but Providence screening is private

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla watches the action during Game 1 of the NBA Finals on June 9 against the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden.

On Monday, the Boston Celtics clinched their 18th championship, beating the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. That outcome was never in doubt for the faithful fans gathered at Johnston's Bar 101 last Friday for Game 4, a potential closeout game that instead ended in a blowout loss for Boston. No sweep? No problem.

One of their own – son, brother, cousin, classmate, teammate, someone they knew through someone they knew –has led the Celtics' sideline huddle for the last two seasons.

“I’m not surprised about the success he’s having in that position,” said Joe Acciardo, the longtime football and baseball coach at Johnston High. “Once it was him, I’m really not. And for all the reasons – knowing the family, and as a kid knowing his dad. It makes sense. ... I think the toughest part was getting the job.”

Basketball: Mazzulla's hometown of Johnston isn't surprised by his success as Celtics head coach

Three of Rhode Island's 10 publicly traded companies made it this year into the listing of the best places to work published annually by U.S. News & World Report.

In all, U.S. News & World Report selected 300 companies for its list, 10% of the companies eligible.

Providence-based Textron and Bally's made the list, as did Pawtucket-based Hasbro.

Read the full story to find out which companies did not make the cut, including two of the state's largest employers.

Business: These 3 RI companies were named among best places to work this year. Here's why.

Lisa Raye of the West Warwick takes a big lead in her 100m heat and then won in the finals for the Wizards.

Lisa Raye is a superstar on the Rhode Island track scene, a name anyone with any familiarity with the sport knows.

After last weekend, she’s now known nationally.

Running in the 2024 New Balance Nationals in Philadelphia, Raye put on a show and turned herself from the state’s best-kept secret into a future star in the track and field world. The West Warwick sophomore set a meet record in her win in the 100 meters on Saturday, then went on to pick up another national title with a win in the 200.

While seeing Raye win golds here in Rhode Island isn’t new, her victories at the New Balance meet created a ton of noise on the national track landscape. Journal sportswriter Eric Rueb explains why.

High school sports: In one weekend, West Warwick's Lisa Raye goes from local star to a national name

Visitors enjoy the open air and big screen TV at the outdoor dining area at Boon Street Market in Narragansett.

Back in the late 19th and early 20th century, tourists arrived at the Narragansett Pier Railroad Station on Boon Street and awaited transport to Narragansett’s hotels. Long after trains stopped arriving, the building was home to residential and commercial units, including a coin-operated laundry.

What a revitalization to see it now as home to Boon Street Market, thought to be the first food hall outside of Providence.

It boasts six cuisine concepts in open kitchen stalls, two bars, outside televisions for sports viewing, and fire pits and heaters to extend the season. There are booths outside, too, and a sound system allows game play-by-play to be heard. They will have live music on stage.

Journal food editor Gail Ciampa talks with the people behind that restoration about why they chose the food hall concept, and what kinds of menus you'll find there.

Dining: Boon Street Market brings something for everyone to Narragansett with food hall style

