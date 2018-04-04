The secret to J.Lo and A-Rod's romance — and workouts

Couples who work out together stay together, right? Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez seem to think so. This is one pair that knows how to keep things hot both in and out of the gym. But what goes into those world-famous figures? We’ve got answers in this week’s episode of Off Season.

It’s well known that J.Lo and A-Rod are both in incredible shape and, pretty much, always have been. If you and your boo want to try to look like this dynamic duo, you better get training. The power couple trains doing a variety of high-intensity workouts, but there’s one hardcore hobby they’ve been spotted doing together: the Tru Barefoot Bootcamp at TruFusion.

Tru Barefoot Bootcamp tests your mobility, endurance, and resilience through yoga, Pilates, kettle bells, and other movement drills in a room that goes up to 120 degrees. Now that’s a couple’s workout that is guaranteed to be steamy. If you want to subject yourself to that heat and intense workout, TruFusion has studios in Miami (new Coral Gables location), Las Vegas (that they hit while Jen is in town for her show), and is coming soon to NYC (Soho) and LA.

But if that sounds like it’s a little too intense, the king and queen of fitness also do plenty of at-home partner workouts. On social media they share videos of them side-by-side doing medicine-ball sit-ups, kettle bell swings, and planks. Now that’s what I call romance.

Both J.Lo and A-Rod know a thing or two about competition and definitely keep each other on their toes while working out and while slaying on the red carpet. It’s hard not to gush over how perfect these two are together.

