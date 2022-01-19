We found a secret Amazon section full of incredible sales on devices — Fire TV Stick Lite, Echo Frames and more
Did you know Amazon has a hidden section devoted to secret sales on its own devices? It's true!
On any given day, the retail giant adds and removes sales from this secret hub on a handful of Echo smart devices, Fire TV video streamers and Kindle e-readers — and the savings are great! If you’re looking to build out a smart home or just want to read mountains of e-books on one device, you need to know about this page.
So what’s on sale? Here's a taste: Fire TVs and accompanying remotes, Eero, and so much more.
Check out our favorite finds below, and shop the rest of the secret sales on Amazon devices here:
Save 50 percent: Fire HD 8
The Fire HD 8 is a great Apple iPad alternative — thanks to its brilliant eight-inch HD display, compact footprint, and affordable price. It sports a sleek new look, and up to 30 percent faster speeds than previous models. Everything's zippier — the processor, the charging (there's now a USB-C port) and 12 hours of battery life a pop — two more than the last version. You'll get 2GB of memory paired with 32GB of on-board storage, which is expandable up to 1TB via microSD card.
"I absolutely love this little table," a shopper revealed. "I had a previous version 7.5.1 and just couldn’t get it to update... It’s perfect for cord-cutters because this tablet has plenty of apps for streaming. Great to take on vacation or to keep you busy waiting for ie…appointments etc. long battery life, great HD quality streaming, and Bluetooth capability. I wish I purchased two."
Save nearly 40 percent: Fire TV Stick Lite
The Fire TV Stick Lite, which is on sale for $19, or $11 off, at Amazon, couldn’t be easier to use. Simply plug it into one of your TV’s HDMI ports and it’ll search for your home’s Wi-Fi network automatically and wait for you to log in.
Once synced, you’ll have access to hundreds of streaming apps and channels, including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Disney+, Prime Video, Peacock, HBO Max, Starz and Showtime. Between that smorgasbord of viewing options and the Fire TV Stick's interactive settings — like pop-up results for actor and director names via IMDb — you might be tempted to ditch cable for good.
"...I'm very pleased with the Fire TV Stick Lite," raved a delighted five-star reviewer. "Alexa is installed and using voice commands to change the TV is so wonderful! I can also turn the lights off from my remote control when it's time to movie-watch. I love it! Let's see the cable companies let me do that! I figure I'll be saving about $230 per month now, and all for an investment that was less than paying for one month of cable."
Save $50: Insignia 24-inch Smart HDTV — Fire TV Edition
Need a new TV? Amazon has this Insignia 24-inch Smart HD TV — Fire TV Edition on sale for just $120! The standout set delivers eye-popping colors and exceptional picture quality — both of which are rare in this price range. The audio is top notch, too — and Alexa is included in the remote. So if you’re not a fan of endlessly scrolling through a grid of movie titles (and who is), you can just say, “Alexa, play Knives Out,” and she’ll make your wish come true.
“I am honestly very pleasantly surprised with how much I like this TV,” reports a satisfied Amazon shopper. “As far as clarity goes, I believe HD720p is plenty for this screen size. I’m a bit of a TV snob and the lower clarity is not noticeable in this size.”
Save $80: Echo Frames
Echo Frames are designed to direct audio towards your ears, while also minimizing what the people around you can hear. So now you can listen to your favorite music and podcasts without worrying about what anyone else thinks or hears.
Meanwhile, a huge perk that comes with the Echo Frames is that Alexa is built-in, so you can make calls (when synced to a smartphone), set reminders, add to your to-do lists, hear the news and control your smart home with just the sound of your voice — all from your frames! Noisy outside around you? No problem! Echo Frames, which are 80 bucks off right now, will automatically adjust the volume based on the noise level of your environment.
Shoppers are just in love with the Echo Frames. "Sound quality is fantastic and I'm impressed with the quality of the microphone as well," raved a smitten user. "...It's pretty secret-agent awesome."
Check out more secret sales on Amazon devices below:
