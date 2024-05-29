Second Harvest Food Bank volunteers needed to meet summer demand

ELMWOOD, La. (WGNO) — Second Harvest Food Bank is in need of volunteers as it enters one of its busiest seasons, summer.

With children out of school, Second Harvest will triple the number of meals leaving its facility.

On Tuesday, volunteers were busy at work, packaging about 7,000 meals and snacks, which will be distributed to more than 80 locations in the region.

Nearly 6,000 children are fed per day because of the help of the volunteers.

“We absolutely need volunteers in our kitchen,” said Second Harvest Food Bank President and CEO Natalie Jayroe. “We start the morning by preparing meals for seniors, and then we move right into our children’s meals. We need to double the size of our shifts from 15 to 30 people, and we’re running four shifts a day through the summer.”

Longtime volunteer Gretchen Burghardt says she enjoys spending her free time at the food bank because she volunteers with her family.

“She’s 9 years old. This is her first time here at Second Harvest, and nine is the beginning age that they can come out,” said Burghardt. “My daughter Eugenie is in the red [t-shirt]. She’s 12 years old. She’s been coming out with me since she was 9 years old, [along with] my niece Gracie.”

Burghardt implores others to volunteer because it’s convenient for some and gratifying for all.

“If they have a break at camp and things like that, it’s a wonderful experience just to know that they’re doing something for other children,” said Burghardt.

Second Harvest staff are also hoping the Summer EBT Program will help them in their mission to alleviate hunger among Louisiana children.

Governor Jeff Landry initially passed up the federally funded program before changing course.

“It’s good to come at whatever time it comes, but fingers crossed that it will start to flow into people’s EBT cards by the beginning of summer,” said Jayroe.

For information on how to become a volunteer, visit the Second Harvest website.

