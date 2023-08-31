Second Date Ideas to Strengthen Your Connection

Congratulations! You made it through the first date jitters and found a meaningful connection that makes you want to continue getting to know your romantic interest. You've moved on to the stage of dating where you'll explore whether you're truly compatible and desire to take things to the next level. Perhaps, you're debating whether you want to make the relationship official. The second date (and subsequent ones) can become critical points where prospective partners find out if they honestly enjoy the company of another person. Go deeper and browse our engaging list of second date ideas to discover if your interests and values are aligned and compatible for a committed relationship.



1. Visit an Amusement Park

The fast pace of the buzzing lights, exciting rides, sweet aromas, and iconic carnival music is sure to bring out your inner child. Heading to a park will give you a chance to get competitive (while playing games like cornhole, ring toss, and whack-a-mole), be playful while riding a carousel or eating a funnel cake, and get to know more about each other's personality beneath the well-curated surface.

2. Go to Your Favorite Restaurant

You're probably sure this is a decent person and you both are interested enough to meet up again. Take the opportunity to bring them to a place in your comfort zone. Explore getting to know one another where you're completely at ease and see how your date settles into the environment.

3. Head to the Beach or Pool

Arrange an afternoon at the beach or an outdoor pool (if there isn't a nearby beach) with your new romantic interest. Take things to another level by extending an invitation to both of your circles of friends and enjoy sunshine, water, and a picnic together. Watching each other in action with your collective loved ones will say a lot about a person's character and values.

4. Have a Brunch Crawl

If you're both foodies, add day drinking and sampling food to your list of must-do activities. Spend a Saturday browsing a couple of different brunch destinations. Enjoy the time chatting, trying small bites, and sipping cocktails.

5. Visit an Escape Room and Get Dinner

Learn how your potential partner operates under stress with a challenging problem. Consider spending an afternoon at an escape room where you'll have to work together to solve a mutual problem. This is a prime opportunity to see how well you both operate and think in stressful situations. Celebrate your fabulous analytical skills and teamwork by relaxing over dinner with drinks after finishing your game.

6. Go Rollerskating

If you're both gifted with balance and a love of physical activity go to a local skating rink on an open skate night. It's the perfect time to show off your skills and teach each other a new move. Refuel at the concession stand and have a hot dog and soda before wrapping your date. You'll learn a lot about each other during the night.

7. Check Out a Local Arcade

This second date idea screams low-key fun! Take a trip to an arcade that caters to grownups, features retro game consoles, cocktails, and mall bites. Spend the time reminiscing on childhood memories and sampling your way around the drink and appetizer menu.

8. Visit a Museum

Art and culture aficionados will appreciate a chance to check out a new exhibit at a museum. Browse the walls and share what catches your eyes in the space. You'll gain valuable insight into a person's interests and personality through the lens of art.

9. Attend an Open-Air Music Festival

Make plans to check out a music festival if you share a mutual love of live music and supporting local events. You'll have plenty of time to bond over new and beloved artists, sing in unison, and spend the day or night dancing together.

10. Try a New Cuisine Together



Check out a new type of food together. Maybe you're both dying to try Filipino or Ethiopian fare or vegan sushi. Spend an evening sampling the menu of a different place together.

11. Attend a BYOB Art Class

Load a bottle or two of the good stuff in a carrying bag and meet up at a studio that offers easy classes to develop your painting, sketching, or pottery-making skills. You'll also get to discover a new thing or two about your date.

12. Go to a Karaoke Bar

Whether or not you can carry a tune, this is sure to be an exciting experience! Sing your way through the decades with your favorite songs and learn about your date's musical preferences. You may discover their love of a particular genre (Eg. they cue up an insufferable playlist for a long road trip) is a dealbreaker for you.

13. Take a Bike Ride

Take a pretty day to take a spin around the city on bikes. Bring along a backpack with small picnic spread or stop at an eatery that catches your eye during the ride. There will be plenty of time for conversation.

14. Hit Up the Farmers Market

If you're both cooking enthusiasts, block off a Saturday morning to meet up at the market. Peruse the freshest produce selections and maybe plan to cook a hearty meal together too.

15. Visit a Flea Market or Antiques Festival

Hop in the car and drive to a seasonal antiques festival or a local flea market to find a new or old treasure. This second date is great for people with an appreciation of deep conversations and vintage wares.

16. Go to Yoga Class

Pack up a water bottle and your yoga mat to meet up for a group session of yoga with your new friend. Engaging in this healthy practice will increase endorphins and have you ready for conversation over smoothies after leaving the studio.

17. Attend a Wine or Beer Tasting

Whether you plan to attend a wine or beer tasting event at a local restaurant, vineyard, or brewery, participating in this sensory packed activity will be a lot of fun for you both. Plus, you'll likely learn something together.

18. Visit a Local Dive Bar

Head to an under-the-radar spot or your favorite hole-in-the-wall that offers unfussy drinks and standard pub fare. The easygoing outing will show you a different side of your date's personality. Bonus points if the bar has well-worn pool tables, shuffleboards, or dart boards!

19. Meet Up at a Rooftop Bar

Set your sights on a destination with an epic view! Take time to unwind on your second date over drinks, small bites, and Instagrammable moments that feature the town's unique backdrop.

20. Play Laser Tag or Paintball

Get geared up to play a fun game of laser tag or paintball! This competitive and physical activity will say a lot about your personalities and provides a neutral space for bonding over strategy. Get a casual bite to eat after finishing up.



21. Volunteer Together

Do something out of the ordinary for your second date. Set aside time to volunteer together at a food bank, animal shelter, or another local charity. You'll find out about your date's values and how they interact with other people too.



22. Visit a Pet-friendly Coffee Shop

This second date idea is specifically for people with fur babies or a love of animals. Head to a new cafe that offers space and treats for your pet and make an introduction to your new friend. You'll learn much about each other through interactions with your animals. This may or may not be a deal-breaker for some potential partners.

23. Go to a Sweets Shop

If you think your date is all about finding new dessert hot spots, add this second date to your list. Take the time to check out new pâtisseries, ice creameries, or even a new mochi shop. You'll get to sample decadent treats while learning more about each other's background.

24. Have a Double Date

Set up an outing with another courting couple from your group of friends. Planning an easy-going date activity (like mini golf) with dinner will offer ample time to talk. Your friend can share insights about your date that you may have missed.

25. Attend a Sporting Event

Whether it's a pay-per-view event at a local pub or at a sports arena, this is sure to be an enthusiastic occasion. Take the time to have carefree fun and cheer on your favorite team or athletes together over a pint with wings on the side.

