Second annual 'Love Your Watershed Day' event scheduled for Saturday

May 2—The Santa Fe Watershed Association is encouraging people to love their watershed with a free event at De Vargas Park on Saturday.

The second annual 'Love Your Watershed Day' includes live music, educational activities, yoga, a river cleanup and others offerings from the association and a range of community partners, including the city and county of Santa Fe.

"We are thrilled to bring back Love Your Watershed Day for the second year," Santa Fe Watershed Association executive director Mori Hensley wrote in a statement. "Through this event, we are aiming to have the whole community come together and to inspire folks to take care of our precious Santa Fe Watershed."

People will have an opportunity to take care of the watershed right away with a river cleanup organized by the Rotary Club scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Rotary Club member Andy Otto said the group plans to meet at Sandoval Street near the skate park and will pick up trash along the river from Sandoval to Guadalupe Street. Anyone is welcome to join in.

"The more the merrier," Otto said.

Love Your Watershed Day is the culmination of more than a week of community-organized cleanups of the watershed in different areas of the city. Lisa Farrand with Lovin' the River organized a cleanup on April 27 of the area around Frenchy's Field Park, something she said she's participated in for years.

"It just brings me a lot of joy," she said of the ability to take care of part of the natural environment. "We can't just rely on the city to take care of it; it has to be the community."

The event is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Live music will be performed by Queen Bee and Nelson Denma, and activities will include yoga and a water-themed dance workshop by Dancing Earth, according to a news release.

Community partners present will include Master Gardeners, Broken Arrow Glass Recycling, Audubon New Mexico, 350 Santa Fe, the Santa Fe River Commission and the New Mexico Tracking Club. A bike valet through Bike Santa Fe will be available for people who ride their bikes to the park.