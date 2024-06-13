Second annual ‘Everything Woman’ banquet honors NE Kansas women

TOPEKA (KSNT) – KSNT 27 News has been highlighting the accomplishments of women across Northeast Kansas and sharing their stories every month. Wednesday, June 12, we were at Sharp Honda as honorees were recognized at the Everything Woman banquet.

Out of the 12 amazing women we’ve featured in the past year, 10 of them were able to make an appearance. The banquet started with some mingling and eating, then after several speakers, the awards and gifts were presented.

“I just appreciate the honor of being recognized for an everything woman,” February’s Everything Woman Carrie Greenwood said. “Again, it’s really neat to be able to be a part of an elite group of people, and I’m just happy I can bring my leadership skills to our city.”

A strong work ethic, caring nature earns special recognition

“You know to be in the company of all of these incredible women in our community is really humbling,” October’s Everything Woman Jennifer Leclair said. “It makes me really grateful for the recognition and I think we’re all just trying to make Topeka a better place.”

“It truly is an honor,” December’s Everything Woman Michelle Gilbert said. “I think this is not something that just happens every day, and it feels really special and I feel completely honored.”

“I’m just thrilled to be a part of something where women are celebrated,” June’s Everything Woman Amy Button Renz said. “And I’m looking forward to getting to know the other honorees and I just really appreciate KSNT doing this.”

“It’s really cool because I haven’t seen any other organization do something like that, so for KSNT to think outside the box and do something special it’s really cool,” September’s Everything Woman Sarah Lundry said. “Especially to recognize women in the community and honor them in such a special way.”

“Proud, very proud, always proud of her in everything she did,” Amber Mertel’s Mom, November’s Everything Woman said. “I thought it was a wonderful thing. A wonderful tribute to her. You guys did a fantastic job by the way.”

Life-long Topekan educates the next generation of lawyers

“A huge honor to be included amongst these powerhouse women in the room tonight,” August’s Everything Woman Jade Pyros De Carvalho said. “And really just so lovely of KSNT to put this event on and highlight the women who are trying to make positive contributions in the lives of others.”

“It’s such an honor to be here tonight with KSNT celebrating women,” Washburn President and sponsor Juliann Mazachek said. “So many of these women have such create stories, so many people’s lives that they’ve impacted. And some of them are associated with Washburn and this wonderful community of course, and we’re just so happy to be a part of celebrating all that they do and the differences they make.”

“Women don’t get enough credit for what they do,” Sharp Honda GM and sponsor Steve Matukewicz said. “They lead us in everything. They’re the calming voice sometimes, and I don’t think they get recognized enough. When the ladies from KSNT came to me with this idea, I was immediately was like oh my gosh that’s genius.”

“It’s an honor,” Topeka ER & Hospital Director of Operations and sponsor Karly Rogers said. “When KSNT came to us a couple of years ago and asked if we would be a part of this we jumped right on board. It’s very exciting. We like anything that promotes women.”

Woman stresses the power of community with every phase of life

“To be in the room with these women in our community that are such trailblazers is just truly an honor and also a motivation,” May’s Everything Woman Danielle Hall said.

“To be here, I think this is a great experience, I don’t know who actually came up with this idea, but I think it’s a great idea to recognize women in the communities that are reaching out,” July’s Everything Woman Sharon Blankenship said.

“I think it’s amazing that you all do this for women in our community in Northeast Kansas,” March’s Everything Woman Jennalea Randall said. “You know, one of the things we talk about in rotary is empowering girls and women. And if you can see others doing it, you can believe that you can do it.”

The main sponsors that support this initiative are Sharp Honda, Topeka ER & Hospital and Washburn University. The third season of “Everything Woman” begins on Tuesday on June 25, and you can submit a nomination at ksnt.com

If you know a woman in northeast Kansas that we should recognize in this segment, please go to ksnt.com and nominate them there. We feature these honorees on the last Tuesday of each month.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.