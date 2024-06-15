Sebring students get extra lessons in summer program

Second- and third-graders in the B.L. Miller Elementary School summer education program test their popsicle pirate ships to see if their predictions whether they'd sink or float was correct.

Friday marked the end of Sebring Local Schools’ Success After 6 After School Program.

For the second consecutive summer, students in grades kindergarten through six took part in the three-week program that helps to break down barriers the students and their families face.

United Way of Youngstown and Mahoning Valley’s Success After 6 program have joined forces to provide additional support and resources to foster learning and growth.

One of the classroom activities in the B.L. Miller Elementary School summer program involved a STEAM activity with popsicles. Students created boats using the frozen treats and worked to see if they would sink or float.

B.L. Miller Elementary School’s program ran May 28 through June 14, with a focus on accelerated learning, literacy, workforce readiness and overall student wellness. The program also includes assessment interventions in math, reading, and science, and STEM and STEAM activities.

Students also spent time at Sebring Parks during a Nature Camp, with hands-on science and art projects, as well as a community-based service project to assist with the park’s revitalization. Students also learned about water safety at the Sebring Pool.

“Through our students’ participation in the summer learning program, the goal is to decrease summer learning loss, further improve student’s academic achievements, all while offering unique enrichment activities,” said Jill Dennis, Sebring Local Schools’ family engagement coordinator and Success After 6 coordinator. “We’re grateful to be able to offer this experience to our students and their families.”

Success After 6 at B.L. Miller Elementary is funded through a two-year award of the Summer Learning and Afterschool Opportunities Grant from the Ohio Department of Education.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Sebring students get extra lessons in summer program