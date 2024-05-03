Sebring First Church of the Nazarene recently worked with social service agencies in Alliance and the Sebring areas, taking part in the East Ohio District Church of the Nazarene’s BIG Serve Weekend.

The Sebring church joined 50,000 other operations in Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky to minister to 461 communities and more than 15 million people.

Sebring First Church of the Nazarene’s efforts were focused on helping the Greater Alliance area fight food insecurity.

The BIG Serve initiative helps American churches to work together and serve their communities. In addition to programs that focus on basic needs, churches also volunteer with local schools and parks, and others moved to bless and show appreciation to first responders, teachers and veterans.

Sebring First Church of the Nazarene partnered with Clothed in Righteousness to serve 166 people in Alliance on April 18 through a community dinner and food giveaway and worked April 20 with the United Way on a food giveaway, while also providing a community dinner at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Sebring that fed more than 140 people on April 21.

“It has been such a blessing to work together in our community to build relationships and help fight food insecurity,” said Pastor Shannon Hutchison of Sebring First Church of the Nazarene.

For additional information, visit Sebring First Church of the Nazarene on Facebook or call the church at 330-938-2629.

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Sebring church works with agencies to fight food insecurity