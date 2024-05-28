Seasonal events coming to you this summer

There will be plenty of Independence Day celebrations this year, with High Desert and mountain communities hosting parades, fairs, carnival and firework shows.

It's almost summertime and High Desert livin' is about to get easier thanks to school break, vacation time, and fun city events.

Instead of struggling with kids being glued to the TV all summer long, try out Hesperia's summer soccer camp or indulge in live music with the family at Victorville's Concerts in the Park series.

There are even a few indoor events debuting this summer to escape the dry heat of the Mojave. Enjoy the early June Step it Up show at Victor Valley College Performing Arts Center or a cover band show at Hilltop Tavern & Inn, Apple Valley like the Bob Seger tribute on Saturday, July 6.

Who says you need to travel down the hill to have fun? The Daily Press has compiled a list of top summer events for an eventful summer spent in the High Desert hometowns.

Hesperia

Father's Day Car Show

Dads and their cars, it's a love story as old as time. The Hesperia Community Farmers Market is hosting its "Wicked Kustomz" car show to celebrate Father's Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 8 at Hesperia Civic Plaza Park.

Whether your father figure has the automobile affinity of customizing his own cars or is simply an appreciator of the automotive arts, this event is the perfect pre-Dad's Day celebration.

The Wicked Kustomz show will take place alongside the farmer's market, bringing an afternoon filled with cars, food, and vendors for the rest of the family to enjoy. The Father's Day celebration will commence with a trophy ceremony awarded to the best custom cars, trucks, and motorcycles, as decided by the public.

Hesperia Wranglers Rodeo Queen Pageant

The Hesperia Wranglers is a 60-year-old organization that encourages horsemanship in the High Desert. They host a Rodeo Queen Pageant each summer, giving a cowgirl crown to one of the most sophisticated club riders.

Join the group for its annual pageant fun on Saturday, June 29 at Hesperia Lake as they "promote the great western way of life" and show off their horse-riding skills to the greater Hesperia community.

Soccer Summer Camp

Three weeks of soccer summer camps are coming to Maple Park, Hesperia starting in late June.

Hosted by Hesperia AYSO, the soccer camps will teach High Desert youth the technical soccer skills necessary to be key players once school soccer starts.

Session one is from June 24 to June 28 and session two is from July 29 to Aug. 2. Prices are $175 per session and early bird specials are available up to 30 days before the start date.

Victorville

Kids Club Summer Camp

The Kids Club Summer Camp at Doris Davies Park is one of the best ways for Victorville kids to stay busy while having fun this summer. The camp is for kids ages 6 to 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Kids will indulge in games, sports, crafts, swimming, and other entertaining activities at the camp. They're encouraged to bring their own lunch and snacks as well as swimming equipment.

The weekly price is $85 for residents and $90 for non-residents, which can be reserved online.

Victorville 101 Bus Tours

Learn how the Victorville city government works this summer with the newly implemented bus tour program. The four-hour Victorville 101 Bus Tours give residents a behind-the-scenes look at city operations.

Included in the free tours is information about the Southern California Logistics Airport, Wellness Center, Materials Recovery Facility, and many more stops at prominent Victorville establishments. Participants will also learn how the city budget works and get more information on the city's plans for Old Town Victorville.

Tours are being offered June 11, 24, and 27. Register online to secure a spot.

Concerts in the Park

Victorville's annual Concerts in the Park series is back this June!

Get ready for some musical family fun on select Fridays at Hook Park in June and July. In addition to the rockin' live musicians, there will also be crafts, kid zone play areas, and food vendors at the community event.

Victorville Sings finalists will also be showcasing their vocals at each concert in the park and the winner will be selected at the final July 19 concert.

The event is free and open to all High Desert residents. The concerts start at 6 p.m. and seating on the lawn is first-come, first-serve. Here is this summer's band line-up:

June 21- Silver Lining, country

June 28- Tania Y Su Nueva Era, Latin

July 12- Acme Time Machine, oldies

July 19- Southbound & Co., rock 'n' roll

National Night Out

This unique event intends to bridge relationships between High Desert law enforcement and residents. National Night Out is a night of music, food, and family fun. This year, the event is happening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6 at Sunset Ridge Park.

Past nights out have included poster contests, safety vehicle tours, bounce houses, and an appearance by McGruff the Crime Dog.

Apple Valley

The Town of Apple Valley will resume its Sunset Concert Series, Fourth of July Freedom Festival and other popular events after they were cancelled last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sunset Concert Series

The beloved Sunset Concert Series is coming back to Apple Valley this summer from June 6 to July 25.

Bring a blanket or a lawn chair and get ready for an evening of fun at Civic Center Park. The event is open to all family members, except, however, the family pup.

A line-up of food vendors and a beer garden invite families to come for dinner and dance the night away. Come see what all the buzz is about at Apple Valley's biggest summer event.

Overnight Pool Party at Aquatic Center

Does it get any more fun than an all-night pool party? Attend one of Apple Valley's most popular community parties on either Friday, June 14 or Friday, July 19.

Tent set-up starts at 7 p.m. at Civic Center Park Aquatic Center and the pool festivities start with a splash at 8 p.m. Pool time is unlimited until 8 a.m. the next morning and other family-friendly events throughout the night of fun include a dine-in movie, games, food trucks, and water contests.

All participants must register in person by Saturday, June 15. Before June 10, prices are $10 per person. After the 10th, prices are $12 per person. Children under 3 are free.

Freedom Festival

The Freedom Festival is Apple Valley's biggest Fourth of July Celebration. A bangin' fireworks show is the headlining event but live entertainment, kid's games, vendors, and a beer garden make this one fun fest.

Entrance and parking are free at the Freedom Festival, which will take place this year from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Lenny Brewster Sports Center.

House rules: alcohol, pets, and grills are banned at the park, no smoking is allowed, and all ice chests will be searched.

Rockin' Flea Market

Saturday, Aug. 10 is Apple Valley's second and last community flea market of the year. Support local small businesses from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lion's Park alongside live music and food vendors.

For those interested in vending at the flea market, space is $20 per person. Call (760) 240-7880 for more information.

Glow in the Park 5K

On your mark, get ready for a community 5K run around Civic Center Park on Friday, June 7. This nighttime neon run encourages dancers, runners, and walkers to kickstart summer vacation with a glow stick race to the finish line.

Check-in starts at 7 p.m. and the race officially begins at 8 p.m. Entry fees are $21 per runner before June 8 and $25 after. Food and drinks will await in the amphitheater after the run to commemorate the success of the neon athletes.

Adelanto

Classic cars on display in the High Desert

Bring All Motor Show

Adelanto's Bring All Motor Show is happening from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 1 at the Adelanto Event Center.

Automotive addicts won't want to miss this revved-up event, complete with DJ sets, food trucks, bounce houses for kiddos, raffle prizes, and the best part, the classic cars!

Adult tickets are $10, and children's tickets are $5 for members. Non-member tickets are $20 per person. Vehicle registration for the show is $15 for members and $25 for non-members. All tickets can be purchased online.

West Coast Hip Hop Awards

The 16th Annual West Coast Hip Hop Awards show is debuting from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31 at the Adelanto Stadium.

The Labor Day Weekend celebration will kick off with a car show, music, fashion show, and vendors before announcing the hip hop titles.

