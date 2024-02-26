Get a step-by-step guide to seasoning a Blackstone griddle so it cooks like a dream every time you use it.

You've just brought home a new Blackstone griddle. Congratulations! You can look forward to pancakes for a crowd, the best fried rice, perfect smash burgers, and killer stir-fries. But you can’t immediately turn on the propane and start cooking. There’s a crucial step you must complete before you cook on your new griddle—seasoning it.

It’s a similar process that you use for cast-iron skillets or woks. Although most cast-iron skillets now come pre-seasoned, many folks will remember the process of seasoning the pan before cooking on it. What happens when you season the metal is that you bond oil to in it a process referred to as polymerization. The process darkens the metal and makes it a nonstick surface that’s perfect to cook on.

Learn how to season a Blackstone griddle so it cooks perfectly every time you fire it up.

What You'll Need for Seasoning Your Griddle

Gather the tools and equipment required for the process so that you’re set up for success and don’t discover, mid-stream, that you’re missing something. Here’s what you’ll need:

Time: This process can take an hour or two to complete, so don’t start it if you’re in a rush.

Large bowl or bucket

Dish soap

Two microfiber cloths

Long tongs

Paper towels

Oil for seasoning (see more on this below)

Preparing Your Griddle for Seasoning

After you’ve assembled the griddle, you should clean the cooktop. Don’t proceed with seasoning until you’ve done this. Start by filling a large bowl or bucket with warm soapy water (made with a few drops of dish soap). Dunk a microfiber cloth into the sudsy water, and wipe the entire griddle, getting into the corners; do this a few times to thoroughly clean it. Then refill the bowl or bucket with clean water, and use the cloth to rinse and remove any soap residue. Finally, dry the surface with another cloth.

Choosing the Right Oil for Seasoning Your Griddle

Blackstone sells a proprietary blend of beeswax, canola oil, soy oil, palm oil, and shortening that’s made just for seasoning the griddle. It's pricey at $24 but might give you peace of mind in knowing that’s it’s 100 percent approved and recommended by Blackstone for the process. You don’t have to use this blend, though. You could also use flaxseed oil, canola oil, vegetable oil, or shortening.

The Seasoning Process

After the griddle is clean and dry, follow these steps to season it:

1. Turn on the heat: Heat the griddle with all burners set on high. Let the griddle heat until the metal top turns from a silver color to a brownish color, 10 to 15 minutes. It will likely brown more in the middle of the griddle and not around the edges; that’s fine. Once the color changes, turn the burners off.

2. Add oil: Drizzle or spread 2 to 3 tablespoons of your chosen oil over the surface of the griddle (a squeeze bottle helps with even distribution if you’re using liquid oil).

3. Spread the oil: Wad up some paper towels, hold them with the tongs, and use them to spread the oil evenly over the entire surface, getting into the corners and going up the sides of the griddle. Be careful, as the griddle will be very hot. Then try to wipe away most of the oil so that just a very thin layer is left. You want it to feel slick (be careful if you’re touching the hot surface), not sticky. Too much oil will hurt, not help; it will create a tacky, gunky buildup instead of a slick nonstick surface.

4. Heat up the griddle: Turn the burners back on high. Soon, the oil on the griddle will start to smoke. Enjoy the show. Kick back and allow all the smoke to burn off; this will take anywhere from 15 to 30 minutes.

5. Repeat: Repeat steps 2 and 3 a few times, until the griddle plate is dark brown over most of its surface. It’s OK if the very edges and corners are a little lighter in color, as long as most of the top is evenly browned. You’ll need to oil and cook off the smoke anywhere from 3 to 5 times to fully season the griddle.

6. Cool: Cool the griddle and cover it. It’s now ready for cooking! Note that, as with a cast-iron skillet or wok, each time you cook on it, you build up the seasoning.

Tips for Maintaining Your Seasoned Griddle

To help maintain that slick nonstick surface, make sure to properly clean the griddle after each use, and always wipe it down with a thin layer of oil afterward. Also make sure to cover the griddle after use to protect it from humidity or rain.

Common Mistakes To Avoid When Seasoning Your Griddle

There are some pitfalls that can set you back when seasoning your Blackstone griddle. Here’s what to watch out for:

Choosing the wrong oil: You should choose an oil with a high smoke point to prevent burning, flaking, or sticking. Our favorite options are the Blackstone proprietary seasoning blend, canola oil, flaxseed oil, vegetable oil, or shortening.

Using too much oil: To achieve proper polymerization (in which the oil bonds with the metal), you must make sure to use just a thin layer of oil each time. A thick layer will end up gunky and sticky, not smooth and slick. Apply the oil and then try to wipe almost all of it away.

Think of seasoning a new Blackstone griddle as part of assembly: You can’t cook on it until you complete the process. It’s easy to do and will give you a smooth nonstick surface that makes cooking more fun, enjoyable, and successful.



