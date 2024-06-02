Seaside delights: Best beaches in 7 coastal states

With thousands of miles of coastline to explore, visiting beaches in the United States is a great way to take in the natural beauty that this country has to offer. From the palm tree-lined beaches of California to the white sand shores of New Jersey, there are beaches out there for every interest and preference. You can enjoy some of the world's most beautiful shorelines on a family-friendly vacation, romantic getaway, or adventure-filled trip.

With so many beaches to visit, it can be difficult to decide where to go. So, USA TODAY 10Best narrowed the field by having a panel of experts nominate their favorite beaches across seven states. Then, readers voted for their favorites to determine the winners.

Click on each category below to see the full winners list:

Best Beach in California: 'Olol'koy Beach Park (Oxnard Beach Park) in Oxnard, California

The numerous amenities at 'Olol'koy Beach Park (Oxnard Beach Park) make it easy to enjoy a full day on the sand

Once known as Oxnard Beach Park, 'Olol'koy Beach Park offers a stunning stretch of golden sands and rolling lawns. With its palm tree-lined skating and jogging paths, grill areas, volleyball courts, and a children's play area, it provides a perfect blend of relaxation and recreation.

The park's renaming to 'Olol'koy, the Chumash word for dolphin, honors the land's original inhabitants and adds to the park's cultural significance.

Full list of winners: Best Beach in California »

Best Beach in Florida: Delray Beach in Delray Beach, Florida

Discover the beauty of Florida's Atlantic coast at Delray Beach

Located within the sprawling Miami metropolitan area, Delray Beach's coastline spans roughly 2 miles on the edge of Palm Beach County. While visitors are welcome to lay out and soak in the sun all across the beach, Atlantic Dunes Park provides some added natural beauty thanks to its sloping sand hills.

Full list of winners: Best Beach in Florida »

Best Beach in Michigan: First Street Beach in Manistee, Michigan

Enjoy freshwater fun at First Street Beach on Lake Michigan

First Street Beach in Manistee beckons with its wide, sandy expanse, mellow waves, and family-friendly atmosphere, making it a great destination for beachgoers of all ages. Whether you're making epic sandcastles with the kids, lobbing the beach volleyball with friends, or lounging in the sun while enjoying panoramic views of Lake Michigan, First Street Beach offers many opportunities for fun and relaxation by the water.

Full list of winners: Best Beach in Michigan »

Best Beach in New Jersey: The Wildwoods in Wildwood, New Jersey

Spend a beach day on the sprawling sands of The Wildwoods

Featuring the largest stretches of sand on the Jersey Shore (500 yards wide at points), The Wildwoods provide plenty of space for beachgoers to spread out. In fact, they offer a unique beach taxi service that brings visitors from the boardwalk to a spot closer to the ocean to set up their chairs and umbrellas.

On the beach, guests can play volleyball, surf, boogie board, or just play in the waves. Surrounded by iconic retro architecture, the legendary Wildwood Boardwalk is a big entertainment hub, offering an electric vibe day and night.

Full list of winners: Best Beach in New Jersey »

Best Beach in North Carolina: Ocean Isle Beach in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina

Swim and spot sea creatures at Ocean Isle Beach

Ocean Isle Beach offers soft, sandy shores and calm water that's perfect for swimming. Guests can spot dolphins and the occasional sea turtle from shore, while the Museum of Coastal Carolina offers ample insight into the biology of the region's native marine creatures.

Full list of winners: Best Beach in North Carolina »

Best Beach in South Carolina: Pawleys Island in Pawleys Island, South Carolina

Pawleys Island on the Hammock Coast offers plenty of ways to enjoy the gorgeous surroundings

Situated on South Carolina's Hammock Coast, beach access abounds across the shores of Pawleys Island, a tiny town located on the eastern edge of Georgetown County. While the community is home to just over 100 residents, the population swells in the warm months, when beachgoers arrive to enjoy sunbathing, swimming, and surfing.

Full list of winners: Best Beach in South Carolina »

Best Beach in Texas: Isla Blanca Park in South Padre Island, Texas

There's a lot to like about Isla Blanca Park, both on the sand and in the water

Isla Blanca Park enchants visitors with its soft white sands, turquoise waters, and vibrant beach culture, offering both relaxation and excitement for beachgoers of all ages. From swimming and snorkeling in the warm Gulf waters to participating in beach volleyball, Isla Blanca Park offers an abundance of opportunities for fun, with beachfront pavilions, rentals, and amenities easily accessed.

Full list of winners: Best Beach in Texas »

Congratulations to all these winners! Remember to visit 10best.usatoday.com daily to vote in more Readers' Choice Awards.

This article originally appeared on 10Best.com: From California to Florida, best beaches in 7 coastal states