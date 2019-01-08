Sears’s Latest Bankruptcy Update Could Put Up To 68,000 People Out Of Work

From House Beautiful

After 126 years in business and having already closed a slew of Sears and Kmart stores across the country since declaring bankruptcy in October, Sears Holdings Corp looks like it's heading toward liquidation.

According to CNBC, Sears Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ESL Investments, Eddie Lampert, had bid $4.4 billion to buy Sears out of bankruptcy with his hedge fund, but his offer was "deemed insufficient by Sears' advisors." Lampert isn't giving up without a fight, though.

ESL, CNBC shares, has worked to improve its offer and after Sears pushed back its bankruptcy court hearing today, a resolution is not impossible-though since its last profitable year was in 2010, it doesn't look pretty.

When it filed for bankruptcy in the fall, Sears nearly halved the number of open stores-from roughly 700 to 400 brick-and-mortars. At that time, they employed 68,000 people, all of whom could be without work if there is no resolution and, instead, Sears liquidates.

