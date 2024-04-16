Searching for peace and God's love in a final prayer for my grandpa

Editor's note: This is an excerpt from "The Exvangelicals" by Sarah McCammon. Copyright © 2024 by the author and reprinted by permission of St. Martin’s Publishing Group.

The moment I’d feared the most as a child, as we gathered around our family dinner table and prayed for my grandpa’s soul, seemed imminent. Grandpa was dying and there was nothing I could do.

The afternoon sunlight streamed in, illuminating Grandpa’s vanishing frame, as I sat beside his bed in the quiet of the back bedroom. A blue blanket covered his torso and legs as he lay cradled in pillows, barely moving, drifting in and out of light sleep.

On the wall, near the foot of the hospital bed that nurses had set up in his room, was a reminder of the man he’d been — a portrait taken sometime near the end of his neurosurgery career. This was how I’d known him as a young girl in the early 1980s: serious eyes above a soft smile on his round face, hair still mostly full and red, at age sixty or so.

He’d joked to me a few years before, “If I’d known I was going to live this long, I’d have taken better care of my body.” But that body had carried him for ninety-seven years: through medical school, marriage and children, the loss of his wife, and on to a second phase as a widower, finally coming out in the 1980s and forming a decades-long relationship with his partner, Ernie. He’d lived to see so much: my fortieth birthday; the birth of several great-grandchildren, including my two sons; and my recent remarriage to Greg. Only a year before, I’d brought Greg to Kansas City to meet the family. Grandpa had come to the table for lunch and sat upright in a straight-backed dining-room chair to eat with us and quiz Greg about his legal career.

But now, I could see Grandpa almost visibly fading in front of me. On this spring afternoon in 2022, I’d come to say what I was pretty sure would be our last goodbye. My two siblings who’d also moved away had been making plans to visit. The rest of the family was in and out of the house frequently, my dad and his brother and sister taking turns sitting by the bed in the house where Grandpa and Ernie had lived for almost as long as I could remember.

Long ago, when I’d pictured this moment, I’d imagined eternity hanging in the balance. I’d prayed that Grandpa would change, that he would get saved while he still had a chance. I’d imagined feeling a great deal of fear for his soul.

Instead, as I sat quietly next to him, I was struck by the almost quotidian nature of imminent death. Grandpa asked, haltingly, for a sip of the ginger ale at his bedside table. I tipped it against his lips from a sippy cup, like the ones my boys had used as toddlers.

He asked me to rub his feet. I went searching for them under the covers.

“Be gentle,” Ernie cautioned from his chair near the doorway to an adjoining room. “If you get too firm, he’ll let you know.”

It was strangely intimate. During all the years of distance and tension between my father and my grandfather during my childhood, I had never spent a night at this house, even though we lived across town. I remembered seeing Grandpa in his pajamas only once, on a road trip that my parents let me take with him when I reached my late teens. While Grandpa was always kind, he wasn’t exactly warm; even at home he carried himself with stiff sophistication.

And yet here I was, sitting by the bed where he was slowly dying, rubbing his feet. Over the past several weeks, Ernie had told me, Grandpa had been talking about seeing people from the past, even some of the beloved cats he’d kept as companions over the years. Sometimes, he would call out for my grandmother Mary Ellen, who’d been gone now for close to forty years. It could be hard to tell if he was dreaming or hallucinating.

One day, not long before my last visit, Grandpa told Ernie that he was riding a train. Ernie could hear him talking with his fellow passengers, but it was unclear where they were going. After a while, Grandpa had said it was time to get off — they had arrived at the final stop.

Ernie slipped out of the room, leaving Grandpa and me to sit together quietly. It had been years since I’d felt any compulsion to try to convert him or pray for his soul. I wasn’t even sure how to pray for my own at this point.

But, for whatever it meant, and whatever it was worth, as he slept I said a silent prayer in my mind — for peace, for Grandpa and for me. I’m not sure what Grandpa would have thought if he knew, but I don’t think he would object to me doing something that would bring me comfort.

I love him so much, I thought. How could God not love him, too?

