72 Hilarious Tweets From The Very, Very, Very Funny Month Of February
February is almost over, but I gotta tell you, I haven't stopped laughing at all because of these hilarious tweets from BuzzFeed's Black twitter, weekly fails, and viral tweet roundups. So, take a quick work break with me and let's recap the hilarious chaos on Twitter from this month:
1.
haunted to have missed whoever sat here before i arrived. just incredible power. a nameless god walks among us. pic.twitter.com/Ur1GKlVoQZ
— rebb ford (@rebbford) February 5, 2024
@rebbford
2.
Told my niece to fold the clothes in the dryer and came back to this🤦🏽♂️😭 pic.twitter.com/BILBLnI4MI
— Señor waves🌊 (@joey_fazo2) February 24, 2024
@joey_fazo2
3.
Don’t piss me off MELVIN pic.twitter.com/ZOE7RW0Fbw
— Evan (@iiamevann) February 25, 2024
@iiamevann
4.
My water bottle just came out of the dishwasher and I’m speechless pic.twitter.com/l4lmUnlsJu
— ⭐️ Pat-Star (@PatWallace) February 17, 2024
@PatWallace
5.
Just saw madam web at this theater in Maine……the chairs were office chairs and they didn’t dim the lights all the way…. Perfect viewing experience for a perfect movie pic.twitter.com/U2Ly4Tvl8b
— Dana Bell (@_dana_bell) February 25, 2024
@_dana_bell
6.
Covered the dang dog like it’s an enchilada https://t.co/E23H5ph3Ow
— dillard (@dillythebish) February 16, 2024
@dillythebish / @im_lowkey_asian
7.
i knew i had a camel toe at the gym cus a girl literally did this pic.twitter.com/9vlmx2NwYn
— mimi (@saturnloving) February 2, 2024
Disney+ / @saturnloving
8.
Had the audacity to deviate from my usual black clothing and wear a grey knitted tunic and just got asked how the Crusades went. pic.twitter.com/276VEDCo47
— Erm Dea (@Em_E_Dee) February 21, 2024
@Em_E_Dee
9.
I went to an antique store today and they were trying to pass this off as a $125 stone planter… bitch that’s a McDonald’s ashtray pic.twitter.com/Ns2EcRlAop
— lil urchin 🌿🪩 (@amylou126) February 24, 2024
@amylou126
10.
I thought “prima donna” was “pre Madonna” until I was like 25, I thought it meant you were acting like you were about to be rich and famous like Madonna so nobody ever corrected me because I would always use the phrase correctly
— DeWitt B. Fartin (@DeWittBFartin) February 26, 2024
@DeWittBFartin
11.
Your girl and her work husband pic.twitter.com/LHfE9iJi6x
— DJ Flow (@ITSDJFLOW) February 12, 2024
@ITSDJFLOW
12.
Lmaoooo 😭 😭 😭 😭 😭 pic.twitter.com/td7FOVB3S8
— SATIRE Shu of the Deep State™ (@DeepState_Shu2) February 23, 2024
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images / @DeepState_Shu2
13.
Jason Kelce https://t.co/vSyEyUlxs0
— Wiffleball (@CorkballOne) February 24, 2024
@gavinthomas2015 / @CorkballOne
14.
When I was in High school we had a sex ed class and the women spoke with a British accent the whole time(45min) and at the end she talked in her normal voice and said that’s how easily someone could lie to you about their sexual status so it’s better to be safe 😭
— Zari ♏️ (@Godlyenough) February 8, 2024
@Godlyenough
15.
I'll never forget when my dad was tasked with getting a cake that said "Happy birthday" and came back with this pic.twitter.com/zgBS7VjxJC
— scorpy (@socpens) February 23, 2024
@scopens
16.
Stay safe out there everyone.. so i had 2 tickets for the Madame Web movie in my car and someone broke in and left 4 more pic.twitter.com/agTxbbwhJp
— kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) February 15, 2024
@kirawontmiss
17.
Airport: come like 3 hours early Ok what gate do I go toAirport: not telling until last minute 🤫
— JoJo Lee (@jo_leeeee) February 20, 2024
@jo_leeeee
18.
i rlly thought i did something with this when i was 15 pic.twitter.com/X9t3aCPxwY
— ً (@cryst6l) February 24, 2024
@cryst6l
19.
I heard someone refer to a person who likes multiple genres of music as "Polyjamorous" and that is how I'll be identifying from now on.
— ᴎiɿɘ (@erinh5995) February 22, 2024
@erinh5995
20.
Me watching the same movie I have seen a thousand times pic.twitter.com/v4vVj69msZ
— Pat (@pattbb8) February 25, 2024
Netflix / @pattbb8
21.
Ah yes the two genders: secret service agent or vampire pic.twitter.com/jXausKKFAg
— Stone Cold Jane Austen (@AbbyHiggs) February 23, 2024
@AbbyHiggs
22.
took an edible and tried to paint sza’s sos cover ………………………………😭 pic.twitter.com/lEPsH5ie8X
— Raheem ♊︎ (@spixcedt) February 9, 2024
@spixcedt
23.
on a Teams meeting yesterday I said “let her cook” out loud after one of my colleagues (a lady) made a great point during a controversial argument and now I’ve been asked to see HR on Monday for sexism allegations ??? pic.twitter.com/qNBaHECSWt
— Chief (@ChiefPunter) February 3, 2024
@ChiefPunter / Via giphy.com
24.
damn february got somewhere to be don’t it
— nyny. (@imjustnyaa) February 21, 2024
@imjustnyaa
25.
LMFAOOO ??? pic.twitter.com/3yIhbfsSKv
— kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) February 20, 2024
@kirawontmiss
26.
contemplating the occasion upon which this would be an appropriate card to give someone pic.twitter.com/gY4ZPzZhzj
— emile zola sour candies (@wagyucube) February 13, 2024
@wagyucube
27.
Anyway here’s the text my grandpa sent when my great grandma died pic.twitter.com/ETnU9cnXUh
— grace (@gracefurby) February 18, 2024
@gracefurby
28.
I’d rather die than buzz an employee to give me deodorant pic.twitter.com/AgFzPbhJLA
— comfy (@ihatethiskid) February 13, 2024
@ihatethiskid
29.
when twins arent identical i’m like ok then what was the point of all that https://t.co/Ppl35CNwpZ
— B 🦋 (@isabellayonce) February 12, 2024
@isabellayonce
30.
just seen a tiktok where this girl asked her bf for pads with wings so he got her pads & 36 chicken wings 💀
— kait ⛅️ (@mushr00mbabe) February 9, 2024
@muchr00mbabe
31.
HOW DID MY DOORDASHER PERFECTLY CATCH ME WALKING DOWN THE STAIRS IN MY UNDERWEAR THROUGH THE WINDOW THIS IS SICK pic.twitter.com/aUjNyjzzOX
— lytch (@lytchell) February 4, 2024
@lytchell
32.
SHE WEAR SHORT SKIRTS I WEAR TSHIRTS SHES CHEER CAPTAIN AND IM ON DA BLEACHERS pic.twitter.com/b5rImXLD6x
— chris kreider respecter (@jonmoxIeys) February 12, 2024
CBS / @jonmoxleys
33.
FedEx just fired me.. I asked what I do, why they send this to my phone😒🤦♂️ like bra I tried to slow down. pic.twitter.com/4QJJUqDDgZ
— Slimeskii😌 (@Chriseansrock) February 13, 2024
@Chriseansrock
34.
a decision was made here pic.twitter.com/JRNUs0BjED
— Araaa (@shawntifying) February 14, 2024
@shawntifying
35.
My students all got valentinesPop quiz for everybody tf😭if ian gon be happy today nobody is
— Detroit’s greatest hater (@heishimfr_) February 14, 2024
@heishimfr_
36.
A friend of mine went to Alex Trebek’s old high school in Sudbury and mentioned that they have a giant mural of him on the side of the school. I jokingly said, “I hope it’s of Young Trebek from back when he had the big hair” and guess what pic.twitter.com/iIUDTyoU56
— Anne Thériault (@anne_theriault) February 25, 2024
@anne_theriault
37.
i love butter on toast pic.twitter.com/bcjw2266WD
— regular birv (@murderbirv) February 8, 2024
@murderbirv
38.
google search: what is an ice spice pic.twitter.com/e6zuLitjeJ
— Riley 🐍🖤 (@RiledUpForSwift) February 11, 2024
CBS / @RiledUpForSwift
39.
This tree looks like it's sneaking out of the woods. 😁 pic.twitter.com/2uuzylpAHL
— Karen Knight (@KarenKn12866337) February 18, 2024
@KarenKn12866337
40.
whenever i buy something expensive on amazon i write a fake gift note so that if someone steals my package they'll feel guilty about it and return it pic.twitter.com/3SqsTzeC5h
— Eli (@rats7) February 17, 2024
@rats7
41.
I found out my husband has a burner zillow account used to verbally harass landlords with ridiculous rental prices & I just think thats hot
— ginger 👻 (@wxfflestomp) February 17, 2024
@wxfflestomp
42.
the european mind couldn’t even begin to fathom an american strip mall pic.twitter.com/SXOvwksRc1
— horse dentist (@equine__dentist) February 16, 2024
@equine__dentist
43.
I'm 59 and just found this amongst my mother's stuff.... pic.twitter.com/m55lugHS0X
— Habetman (@Habetman) February 16, 2024
@Habetman
44.
Girl where is summer. I can’t keep waking up & dressing like I’m about to go hike up a mountain.
— MDB ✮⋆˙ (@madisondenye) February 16, 2024
@madisondenye
45.
“Am I saying that right, Munch?” pic.twitter.com/rTvvJ6yPok
— Mucci Wally Wally, Mucci Bang Bang (@MucciFlipFlop) February 11, 2024
CBS / @MucciFlipFlop
46.
“what's wrong?”women: “NOTHING” pic.twitter.com/KULNdWFyxd
— ☔ (@Whotfismick) February 25, 2024
@Whotfismick
47.
told the kids i had trouble with handwriting when i was little and 5yo asked if it was "because pens were made of feathers"
— priyanka mattoo (@naanking) February 14, 2024
@naanking
48.
wait because she might be onto something…… pic.twitter.com/09rdEz9yjh
— Arianator Struggles 💋 (@StrugglesAriana) February 12, 2024
@StrugglesAriana
49.
it’s my birthday pic.twitter.com/ilAPJptnf8
— milk (@milkinhisbag) February 6, 2024
@milkinhisbag
50.
perfect location for a chili’s booth https://t.co/3XV8r4dT9E pic.twitter.com/M5O18nvuJM
— stoolie memes (@StoolieMemes) February 15, 2024
@wiseconnector / @StoolieMemes
51.
My printer is threatening me pic.twitter.com/FidSUot16L
— Omnipotence (@omnipotnce) February 3, 2024
@omnipotnce
52.
got kind of choked up telling my boyfriend that i think knew each other in a past life because he is too familiar and our love is too real for this to be our first lifetime together and he goes yeah that makes sense.. Or like maybe we played on a basketball team together
— Grace (@gracecamille_) February 7, 2024
@gracecamille_
53.
— Ricky Knuckles (@TheRickDoofus) February 13, 2024
@TheRickDoofus
54.
When you feel a spider crawling around your body #AppleMusicHalftime #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/vwp9Uvh8DP
— Carl Sumner (@carlsumner93) February 12, 2024
@carlsumner93
55.
What it mean if I see Bob Marley https://t.co/VKhe8L115i
— Lance🇱🇨 (@BornAKang) February 6, 2024
@gavinthomas2015 / @BornAKang
56.
WHAT IS HAPPENING ON NICKELODEON HELPPP😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/V9yH6w92Mu
— mir🍀 (@cloverrblooms) February 12, 2024
Nickelodeon / @cloverrblooms
57.
blake simultaneously serving but also looking like she’s about to try ruin a glee club https://t.co/BipGdpQE4F
— molly 🪩 (@faithforgotten7) February 11, 2024
@faithforgotten7
58.
still can’t believe this is how i found out my sugar daddy died… pic.twitter.com/mHSvu1kbMg
— ໊ (@buffys) February 9, 2024
@buffys
59.
60.
why do they have to say it like this. like it’s my official pervert credentials pic.twitter.com/OTa7mo3eeX
— three jeans (@moongrudge) February 9, 2024
@moongrudge
61.
I’m visiting my grandpa and admiring his handiwork around the house pic.twitter.com/0F8AD4CAnI
— c a i t l i n (@hello__caitlin) February 3, 2024
@hello_caitlin
62.
having gay roommates is so unserious because i just texted mine that we have a LEAK and he asked if it was training season by dua lipa… NO BITCH THE WALLS ARE DETERIORATING pic.twitter.com/hf9PoqLnVr
— jimmy (@jimmyoutsold) February 9, 2024
@jimmyoutsold
63.
when a guy with an android texts me pic.twitter.com/7wP6V6isrj
— kyttes 🪁 (@kyttes) February 12, 2024
Universal Pictures / @kyttes
64.
The whole club lookin at herrrrrrrrr https://t.co/GempqyujQ3
— T-Pain (@TPAIN) February 12, 2024
@reba / @TPAIN
65.
My 6 year old, who LOVES owls, is BEGGING to go to the owl restaurant 💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/fczjQg8j8k
— Christie Curry (@ChristieCurry25) February 4, 2024
@christieCurry25
66.
me while having a whole convo with my WAX lady pic.twitter.com/rpgoFKcdmt
— ✟ (@ihyric) February 12, 2024
@ihyric
67.
my dad’s reaction when I told him about Tortured Poets Department pic.twitter.com/t9TtaOeunV
— snowglobe allie (ssswiftball tokyo) (@reckedmaserati) February 5, 2024
@reckedmaserati
68.
saving the other half of my drink for later pic.twitter.com/fencGv7JFP
— LJ 🦧 (@crotchner2) February 2, 2024
@crotchner2
69.
I sent an email saying “I see you all in prison tomorrow” instead of “in person tomorrow” and I’m pretty sure that’s the worst typo a judge can send to counsel.
— Melissa J. Bellan (@BellanMelissa) February 1, 2024
@BellanMelissa
70.
Let me call Samantha puckett on you hoes pic.twitter.com/ZfPQejOTwh
— K’Hood (@Rollitupk) February 1, 2024
@Rollitupk
71.
Companies during Black History Month pic.twitter.com/MqfFjndlww
— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 1, 2024
Hulu / @KingJosiah54
72.
Elmo’s dad just standing there like a chump, watching Larry manhandle his son. Guy is all Sesame, no Street. https://t.co/226bqSBANV
— Ryan Kennedy (@TheRyanK) February 2, 2024
ABC / @mikescollins / @TheRyanK
Which tweet made you cackle in February's tweet roundup? Let us know your favorites in the comments below and we'll see you back here in March! Be sure to check out our previous monthly tweet roundups here for more laughs!