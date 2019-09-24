Sean Spicer Launches a Politics-Style Campaign to Win 'DWTS'

From Marie Claire

On this week's episode of Dancing With The Stars, Sean Spicer leaned into his politics background and set up a "Spicer/Arnold 2019" DWTS campaign to urge viewers to vote for himself and partner Lindsay Arnold. The scene was presented as a skit, but the campaign is serious (well, as serious as a politics-style campaign on DWTS can get)—there's a Spicer/Arnold 2019 website, even, and a campaign video to boot.

In the skit-style intro, Spicer is seen driving through the streets urging strangers to vote for him and Arnold—you know, just like the full-time political campaign that is Trump's presidency that Spicer handled from his position as White House Press Secretary. (It's about as subtle as a blow to the head, that skit.) He also showed off a variety of Spicer/Arnold memorabilia, like T-shirts and yard signs, which I have a bad feeling will show up on the campaign website any day now.

Here's the logo:

View photos Photo credit: Spicer/Arnold More

The campaign video goes further, declaring in a dramatic voiceover:

For 28 seasons, Dancing With The Stars has had plenty of great dancers, full of rhythm and moves. This fall, let's finally vote for someone who represents people like us. Whether it's the waltz, the cha-cha, salsa, or freestyle, Sean Spicer is the dancer we can be proud of. He will do whatever it takes to bring home that mirrored ball. "I will fight for every American who's been overlooked and forgotten because they act rhythm and moves." This fall, vote Spicer/Arnold. "I'm Sean Spicer, and I approve this message."



It's a little endearing—as all campaign videos are designed to be, lest we forget—because the narrator speaks over spliced footage of Sean Spicer falling over repeatedly and generally failing to keep either rhythm and moves, which is something I, myself, and probably plenty of Americans, can relate to. But this is Sean Spicer, people. Stay focused!

This week, Spicer wore a tamer shirt than last week's lime green monstrosity, which was...a relief. The judges said, without apparent irony, that he had improved vastly from the week before, which is the equivalent of getting the "Most Improved" trophy at summer camp and knowing that means you weren't great at the sport start to finish (what, me?).

View photos Photo credit: Eric McCandless - Getty Images More

Clearly, Spicer is a little worried about votes tonight. Earlier today, he sent out an email blast asking for votes for his birthday: