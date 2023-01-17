Say goodbye to dryer lint with this genius gadget — just $13!

If your clothes have been coming out of the dryer a little too damp lately, it could be that your dryer needs a deep cleaning. But you don’t have to call in the professionals. Amazon has a solution: the Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner kit — and it’s only $13 (down from $20).

Yep, your vent may be the culprit, because that's where tons of fibrous blobs have been accumulating inside your machine for years. Once you get all that gunk out, your clothes will dry faster and you’ll save energy and money.

What comes in the kit

It comes with a hose, an adapter and a guide wire. The hose is 33 inches long and is extra narrow so you can get deep inside your dryer. The adapter allows you to attach the hose to your vacuum (but it does not work with robot vacuums). The guide wire attaches to the end of the hose to help you push it into the nooks and crannies of your dryer.

How it works

Once you have the hose attached to your vacuum, remove the lint screen from your dryer. Then, using the guide wire, stick the end of the hose into the slot and turn on your vacuum. Finally, let the vacuum run while moving the hose around inside the dryer — then watch the magic happen as you start seeing your vacuum fill up with lint.

Unclog your dryer like a pro — and avoid having to pay for one. (Photo: Amazon)

This gadget gets a lot of love from Amazon customers — it has received more than 15,000 five-star reviews.

"I didn’t realize how much lint was in my dryer, and I clean the lint trap after every load. Still, I was amazed how much lint got past it. The drying time for each load has been cut down by 10 to 15 minutes, since all the lint must have been affecting the efficiency of my dryer. The dryer cleaning kit will pay for itself with savings on electric bills," said one rave reviewer.

"I have to admit I was a bit skeptical when I read the reviews on this product. I tried it today for the first time. I was absolutely amazed at how well the kit worked. The brush is well made and sturdy as is the vacuum attachment," said one happy shopper. "Very pleased with the results. Highly recommend!"

"I have OCD (over cleaning disorder) and I thought using a wand was enough to clean my dryer. I was so wrong. Not only did the suction power fill up my vacuum container 2 times, my lint is even a lighter color after a dry cycle! Highly recommend," said a satisfied customer. "I feel safer now that I know my dryer is truly clean!

If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

