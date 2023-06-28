What the Seal of Cotton Stands For

Cotton has a storied history that extends millennia, and the crop still has a massive presence today. It also has an international economic impact, as over 250 million people are employed by the cotton industry around the globe.

Over the last half century, the work of the cotton research and promotion organization, Cotton Incorporated, has contributed to the continued popularity of this fiber. In 1973, Cotton Incorporated turned cotton from an agricultural product into a brand with the introduction of the Seal of Cotton. This iconic logo, which depicts a cotton boll above the word “cotton,” has since been used in successful and memorable advertising campaigns, product hangtags, event activations and digital marketing. The trademark is also associated with the tagline “The Fabric of Our Lives,” born out of Cotton Incorporated’s major consumer-facing media push.

As a result of this marketing support, recognition of the Seal has grown to about 8 in 10 consumers, which has held steady over the past two decades. The fiber also holds an emotional and aesthetic appeal. Shoppers associate cotton with comfort, high and quality, sustainability, breathability and durability, far more than man-made fibers like rayon and polyester.

In addition to driving awareness for cotton, the Seal influences consumers’ purchases. Ninety percent say that the logo helps them identify cotton products, and 81 percent credit the Seal with assisting them in making informed decisions when shopping. The Seal lifts consumers’ attitudes toward a brand’s products. When brands use the logo, 80 percent of consumers say they feel more positively about them, 82 percent feel they can rely on the product and brand, and 84 percent believe the brand cares about quality. Additionally, 82 percent of consumers want to see more brands use the Seal, and 62 percent report they would be willing to pay more for products that feature the trademark.

“For designers and brands, the Seal of Cotton is a powerful consumer influencer and an effective sales builder,” said Kim Kitchings, senior vice president of consumer marketing at Cotton Incorporated. “It provides a visual reference for consumers who want to know that a product is made from cotton.”

Sustainability standing

Cotton is also associated with “natural” and “sustainable,” and as a result, using the Seal boosts the perception of a brand’s eco-friendliness. Three-quarters of consumers say that brands using the Seal on their products care about sustainability and the environment. In 2005, ahead of the rise of “sustainability” as a buzzword, Cotton Incorporated created a Natural™ version of the Seal logo in green, highlighting the plant-based nature of the fiber.

Eco credentials are typically not the reasons shoppers buy a particular item. Rather, sustainability is a basic expectation for consumers that brands must deliver on while also addressing comfort and style.

“Eight out of 10 consumers expect a brand to be sustainable when purchasing clothing, and sustainability can be a differentiator especially with key environmental issues like microplastic pollution,” said Kitchings. “The Seal of Cotton is an iconic representation of the inherent benefits of the natural fiber that give consumers peace of mind and help them easily find fashionable, comfortable, cotton apparel.”

Changing with the times

For 50 years, Cotton Incorporated has helped the Seal of Cotton retain its positioning power by keeping tabs on consumer sentiment. The organization conducts market research to learn what shoppers want and how they feel about cotton, which leads to data-driven messaging efforts.

To modernize its marketing, Cotton Incorporated has also embraced new channels such as influencer collaborations and digital media, youth marketing and social media activation. Live activations—such as recent appearances at well-known music festivals, New York Fashion Week and other IRL (In Real Life) activities—help to get the word out through experiences.

Since 1973, the Seal has been registered in almost 70 countries, with over 950 brand collaborators. These numerous licensees are diverse; over the years, Cotton’s collaborations have included e-commerce giant Amazon, young adult retailer Aeropostale, luxury department store Saks Fifth Avenue and more.

“We use the voice of the brand partner to speak to their customer about the most relevant benefits that cotton can offer,” Kitchings explained. “Brand partnerships are really in the phase of action, and that is to get consumers to check the label and buy cotton products.”

Cotton Incorporated’s latest advertising campaign centers on the nostalgic and personal connection that consumers have to cotton. “Memories Made in Cotton” depicts trends through the last five decades, showing individuals sharing moments while wearing cotton. The ad initiative—which is running across television and digital channels—also invites shoppers to “go make more memories” by choosing cotton.

“Consumers love cotton, they trust it, and it has an emotional connection that no other fiber has,” said Kitchings.

