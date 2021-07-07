'My skin is nearly perfect!': This fan-favorite vitamin C serum is just $12 at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

It's just $12! (Photo: Amazon)

Vitamin C serums have built up a reputation for helping people get brighter, tighter and clearer skin, and with good reason: These magical elixirs actually work. The only downside? The beauty staples usually cost at least $30, and some are upwards of $200.

Well, not today. Amazon has slashed the price of the top-rated Sdara Skincare Vitamin C Serum by nearly 80 percent — seriously. You'll save 57 percent off automatically and, to get mega-savings, just click the on-page coupon for an additional 20 percent off. The final cost to you? A mere $12 (was $34). This deal is mind-blowingly good!

Shop it: Sdara Skincare Vitamin C Serum, $12 with on-page coupon (was $34), amazon.com

What makes this serum so great? For starters, it's packed with vitamin C. "Vitamin C is a potent antioxidant that neutralizes free radical damage, blocks production of abnormal pigmentation and serves as a cofactor for production of new collagen," Dr. Joshua Zeichner, director of cosmetic and clinical research at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, tells Yahoo Life. "It can protect, brighten, and strengthen the skin."

Sdara's vitamin C serum is also super hydrating thanks to five percent hyaluronic acid, jojoba oil and vitamin E. Together, those powerhouse ingredients moisturize and plump your skin, while fighting the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Plant-based ingredients like organic aloe help soothe your skin, while dandelion extract detoxes.

Are you ready for brighter, tighter skin? (Photo: Sdara)

The whole thing goes on silky smooth and absorbs easily, so you don't have to worry about greasiness or stickiness after you apply.

Fans rave about how much this little serum can accomplish. One user, who says she struggled with acne around her mouth, calls the Sdara serum "excellent" for her skin. "I purchased this serum from Amazon, and in LESS than a MONTH my skin is nearly perfect!" she wrote.

Story continues

"I've only used this for three days and it's really evened out my skin texture, cleared up a minor breakout I had going on, and I've noticed a reduction in my fine lines already!!!" a fellow happy customer said. "I love that this serum is a water-based, so it goes on smoothly and doesn't make my skin feel oily."

And the five-star reviews keep coming. "Love this serum!" a satisfied user said. "I've only been using it for a week but I can already see a difference. My makeup doesn't crease like it used to and old scars are noticeably fading. This serum makes my face feel and look beautiful!"

This amazing sale won't last, so act fast — you definitely don't want to miss out.

Shop it: Sdara Skincare Vitamin C Serum, $15 (was $34), amazon.com

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.