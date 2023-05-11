'Fine lines are disappearing': Shoppers adore this facial tool that's on sale for $12

Dewy, flawless skin was once reserved for celebs. Big-screen-worthy faces. Yes, their faces deserve to be free from wrinkles and acne scars (and pretty much anything that hits between puberty and perimenopause). For those with the dough and the time, microdermabrasion appointments might be a drop in the bucket. But for ordinary folks, they add up — averaging about $167 a pop, according to a 2020 stat from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. Now we can reap similar results at home for just $12 with the exfoliating Sdara Skincare Derma Roller.

Sdara Skincare Sdara Skincare Derma Roller $12 $16 Save $4 With hundreds of tiny needles, this roller promises to renew and rejuvenate dull-looking skin with just a few strokes. $12 at Amazon

But don’t simply take our word for it. Look to the megafans who've given it more than 18,000 five-star ratings from verified Amazon shoppers. So why is this beauty getting so much buzz?

Using 540 teensy 0.25mm titanium microneedles, the Sdara Skincare Derma Roller gently exfoliates to promote a healthy glow and reduce fine lines and scarring. Beginners fear not; it's simple to use: Just clean the roller and your face, roll three times in one direction and then the other, and moisturize.

Rolls away fine lines

Shoppers are thrilled with their transformation!

It "actually makes a difference!" said one five-star reviewer. "My skin is looking younger and more 'full' or smooth.... The roller is super easy to use, and the results are fantastic.... My favorite time to use this is just before bed, after I've cleaned my face and prior to using a nighttime serum for rejuvenating the skin. This allows the skin time to heal overnight and is the best time for skin to absorb nutrients from skincare products while also building collagen."

A wand of one's own: The Sdara Skincare Derma Roller targets imperfections and illuminates skin! (Photo: Sdara)

Another user wondered, "How did I live so long without one of these?... I can see fine lines are disappearing and my pores are much more clear. My chin always breaks out at 'that time of the month,' but no breakouts after incorporating this little gadget in my routine."

Scars, be gone

Users claim that this exfoliation tool has shown miraculous healing powers on their damaged, scarred skin.

"Sunken/atrophic scars cured!" one shopper rejoiced. "I tried for almost 3 years...the atrophic scars seemed impossible to get rid of... Then I find this... The first time I used it...I didn’t use enough pressure.... The second time...I was much more ambitious with the pressure. Afterward, I put on the vitamin C serum, then went to bed. I woke up the next day and oh my God. I was completely floored by how different my skin looked. My sunken scars were 70 percent gone. In one night, I had seen more progress than I had in three years. This is a miracle.... THIS IS YOUR HOLY GRAIL."

Saves money (and grief)

This merciful little roller is much gentler on the face and the wallet than in-office treatments, shoppers say. And the shorter needles are great for beginners.

"Just so you know, I had the microneedling done [professionally] at a $300 pop with three-inch needles. I bled through this procedure...it was really hard to take," shared one convert. "For three to four days my face was full of red spots.... I vowed I'd never go through that again. When I saw a video on this product my first thought: With a 0.25mm I could do this myself. This is my new glam product and I can definitely see a difference in three weeks.... No blood, no red spots, and whatever redness happens, it's gone in a few hours. So I do it every Sunday evening. I love this product."

Talk about a smooth operator... this microdermabrasion product is now on sale for $12. (Photo: Amazon)

Another pleased weekly user added: "I first ordered this roller after having a professional microneedling treatment. I was happy with the results, but the treatments were quite expensive. This roller is very easy to use.... The theory is that the tiny wounds caused by the needles encourage your body to produce collagen in that area. My skin seems more firm and hydrated. I am also seeing some reduction in fine lines and wrinkles." With all this love from customers and the deep discount from Amazon, this deal is too sweet to roll past.

