No storage? Snag Samsung memory cards at Amazon — from only $14

We've all seen that dreaded message: "Phone memory full." And it always seems to happen when we need to snag a quick photo of something — never when we have time to delete images. Good news: an SD card (a.k.a. memory card) might be all you need. If your phone allows expandable storage like many Android phones do (sorry, iPhone users), you can slot in an SD (secure digital) card to overcome those memory woes. Right now, Samsung has a pretty substantial sale going on, including a 128GB SD card for just $14 — and higher capacity cards for just a bit more, like this 512GB version for $45 (was $85). It's over 30% off!

How much memory does your phone have? Many entry-level smartphones only offer 64GB of memory, which is nowhere near enough. Trust me — I have a 32GB iPad, and the operating system alone takes up most of that space. Like all other Apple products, it doesn't allow expandable memory, so the only option is to buy a new one.

Android users are in a much better position. Although it varies between models, a lot of Android phones let you plug in an SD card to increase the amount of memory. This makes it easy to not only address storage issues, but also to transfer data off your phone. For example, you can move all of those pictures you want to keep onto the SD card, take it out of your phone, and plug it into a computer to transfer the data off.

This 128GB model from Samsung has high transfer speeds and is backed by a 10-year warranty. What does this mean for you? Simple: you don't have to sit around waiting for data to move off the card, and you can rely on it to last you for years to come — honestly, probably longer than your phone will.

Plus, these double as storage for other purposes, too. Take a look at what one user said: "Samsung has now become my memory vendor of choice over Sandisk. The price to value ratio is fantastic, and this card has proven to meet all the advertised speed in my limited testing. Great option to expand Steam Deck storage, although I would have liked a 1TB version. Note that Samsung also offers a free utility to check for authenticity — a great tool given the high amounts of fakes in the overall marketplace."

Store more pictures, games, or anything else you want on this memory card. (Photo: Amazon)

Another user said Samsung is the only way to go. "Great products as always from Samsung, love their SD cards; they're all I use now. I've tried them all and I've had issues with all of them but Samsung, they're always fast and reliable!"

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

