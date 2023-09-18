These comfy house shoes are 'like wearing socks instead of slippers' — and they're down to $16

What is it?

Temperatures will be dipping soon, and if you have hard floors or feet that could always use some insulation, a pair of house shoes is in order. But not just any old house shoes — you'll want ones that won't slip around and won't fly off your feet. Bonus points if they're cute! These Scurtain Rubber-Soled Slippers check all the right boxes, with their all-encompassing slip-on design and grippy soles, which also make them great for outdoors. Plus, you can snag a pair for as low as $16 (down from $23) if you add 'em to your Amazon cart while they're on sale!

Why is it a good deal?

We've never seen these kicks priced as low as they are now, so if you're even entertaining the idea of trying them out, we recommend pouncing while they're 30% off. You'll get so much wear out of them, whether you're staying cozy hanging around the house or throwing 'em on to go grocery shopping. And while prices vary depending on color and size, most styles won't run you more than $17.

Why do I need this?

Ultra-thick slippers aren't for everyone — yes, they keep your feet warm, but too much of a good thing can have unwanted side effects (i.e. sweaty feet). What's great about Scurtain Rubber-Soled Slippers is that they're like the Goldilocks of house shoes; not too thin, but just thick enough to keep your dogs nice and cozy. One happy reviewer even said wearing them is "like wearing socks instead of slippers," thanks to their flexible design that engulfs the entire foot.

Speaking of flexible, these shoes easily fold up, making them perfect for bringing on trips. And should you plan on wearing them during outdoor adventures, you'll want to opt for one of the knitted mesh styles, which have breathable venting holes to increase airflow while you're camping, beaching or walking.

That said, the fuzzier ones can be worn for quick errands or getting the mail, thanks to their nonslip soles. They also have soft, removable insoles to keep your feet comfily cushioned throughout the day. Plus, their secure fit is ideal for anyone who would rather not risk slipping or tripping, which is prone to happening with open-toed, sandal-like designs that can fly off at any moment!

Solids, stripes or brights? These slip-on house shoes come in 44 styles! (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say

With over 7,000 perfect ratings, there's no need to have cold feet when it comes to adding Scurtain Rubber-Soled Slippers to your cart.

"They fit my feet securely," wrote a relieved reviewer. "I’m 74 and afraid of walking in flip-flops because I have fallen. These slippers make me feel secure when walking around the house. I will buy again."

"They're just right for me," shared another satisfied shopper. "I wanted slippers with no raised heel ... Easy to slip on. Stay on well. The soles feel safe, outdoor suitable and not 'sticky.' I won't ever need another winter slipper. I see no reason not to wear them out for a quick grocery stop."

"I really like these slippers, except for the insole sliding around when I move," explained another five-star customer. "So I took some fabric glue and glued the insole to the bottoms of the slipper and problem solved!"

"So comfortable and warm!" exclaimed a final fan. "Definitely buying more of these! Great for working from home with cold floors ... I forget I'm wearing them and just leave the house to go shopping, lol."

There's also a good chance you'll need to replenish your sock collection, especially now that sandal season is ending — we love these Adidas Athletic Cushioned Quarter Socks, which are currently on sale for just $3 a pair.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

Raemao Massage Gun $50 $100 Save $50 with coupon See at Amazon

Crest Whitening Emulsions Gel Pen Kit $22 $50 Save $28 See at Amazon

Aerlang Massage Gun $22 $27 Save $5 with coupon See at Amazon

Amzgirl Laser Hair Remover $70 $110 Save $40 with coupon See at Amazon

Heeta Scalp Massager $7 $9 Save $2 See at Amazon

Pritech Electric Foot Callus Remover $24 $30 Save $6 See at Amazon

Aquasonic Black Series Whitening Toothbrush $40 $60 Save $20 See at Amazon

Bitvae Electric Toothbrush $16 See at Amazon

Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion $12 $15 Save $3 See at Amazon

Poppyo Blackhead Remover $30 $46 Save $16 See at Amazon

Style

Crocs Classic Clogs $31 $50 Save $19 See at Amazon

Travelambo Leather Slim Wallet $10 $13 Save $3 See at Amazon

Brabic Bodysuit Shapewear $17 $40 Save $23 See at Amazon

Shapermint Wireless Bra $27 $48 Save $21 with coupon See at Amazon

The Gym People Bootleg Yoga Capris $28 $34 Save $6 See at Amazon

Efan Oversized Sweatshirt $27 $53 Save $26 with coupon See at Amazon

Feethit Shoes $32 $46 Save $14 with coupon See at Amazon

Wirarpa Soft Cotton Underwear, 5-Pack $26 $41 Save $15 with coupon See at Amazon

Adidas Cushioned Quarter Socks (6-Pair) $20 $22 Save $2 See at Amazon

Colorfulkoala Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants $23 $30 Save $7 See at Amazon