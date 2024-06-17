Scrub Hub: Are those beavers swimming in the Indianapolis Canal? Probably not.

Is it a big rat? Is it a small beaver? Is it neither?

Many residents are often left wondering just creature they see swimming along the Indianapolis canal. And understandably so — they bear a striking resemblance to some of its more well-known relatives.

This animal, however, is special all on its own, according to an expert with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

The critter in question: a muskrat.

For this Scrub Hub, we’re not going to keep the animal a mystery, we’ve jumped straight to the point. Rather, for this edition, we are going to tell you more about what muskrats are and how to identify them.

The mystery of the muskrat

The muskrat is not an animal many people think about, according to DNR furbearer expert Geriann Albers. In fact, it’s an animal many people might not even know about.

Muskrats look quite similar to beavers, and both are in the rodent family. That said, muskrats are actually more closely related to woodland mice, Albers said.

A muskrat sits on some logs near water. These creatures are in the rodent family and bear a striking resemblance to beavers, but are much smaller. They weigh only about five pounds and have a tail more similar to that of a rat.

While muskrats may be close kin to a creature of the woods, they actually are semi-aquatic rodents. They spend most of their time in creeks, streams, wetlands, retention ponds and ditches.

“They would rather be in water than out of it,” Albers said. Some of the only times people may actually see them on land is crossing from one water body to the other, she added.

In the case of the Indianapolis canal, you might spot them perched along the banks. Albers said that while there technically could be beavers in the canal, it is much more likely that passersby are seeing a muskrat.

There are a few key ways on how to know the difference.

The first is the size: Compared to beavers, muskrats are much smaller. Beavers are actually the largest rodents in North America, weighing as much as 30 pounds or more. Muskrats, on the other hand, weigh in closer to around five pounds.

The tails also are the real giveaway. Both beavers and muskrats have tails that are more scaly in nature, but they are very different shapes. The beaver has the paddle tail everyone thinks of that is flat all around. The muskrat tail more closely resembles that of a rat tail that is vertically flat on the sides.

Given those differences in appendage anatomy, how the two animals swim differs slightly. Beavers have their full bodies and tails underwater, meaning you will only see their nose and eyes and the water will be smooth behind them.

Muskrats will also be visible by their nose and eyes, but their tails instead will be visible flicking through the water behind them. If you don’t see them swimming, you might see them on a little raft they’ve built. That’s right, during the summer, muskrats will build little floating rafts that they lounge on while feeding.

“It’s like their own version of tubing,” Albers said.

These small creatures are mostly herbivores — they absolutely love cattails. But they might occasionally eat some meat: think mussels, frogs, slugs, etc.

In fact, the way muskrats eat cattails makes them “pretty cool,” according to Albers. Research shows that the behavior creates little pockets in marsh and wetland habitats that can be very helpful for different waterfowl and migratory species.

The Indiana DNR actually plans to start some of its own research next year to look at mimicking muskrat behaviors when restoring wetlands.

The state agency also has a way that everyday Hoosiers can help with its research of muskrats, particularly when it comes to their population numbers. There is a voluntary survey people can participate in when they are out paddling or boating to keep tabs on what they see. You can find out more information about that program at on.in.gov/paddlecraftindex.

Based on that survey over the last four years, the state is just starting to have some trends on their numbers and are able to say the muskrat population seems stable.

If you have any more questions about muskrats, wildlife or any other topic, please ask us! You can submit a question to the Scrub Hub through the Google form below.

Can’t see the form? Click here.

