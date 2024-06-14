Screen time and outdoor fun combined? It’s a great way to engage kids in the great outdoors

Kids in Parks wants to make it easier for you and your kids to enjoy the great outdoors. The program recently launched a new website application to help families get outside and explore nature, family-friendly trails and more – while learning too.

TRACK Trails

Kids in Parks is a signature program of the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, and started with its first TRACK Trail on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Asheville in 2009. Through partnerships formed with national parks, state parks, county parks, city parks, and other public land management agencies, the program has established 275 TRACK Trail locations. In Western North Carolina, TRACK Trails are at many locations, including the North Carolina Arboretum, Chimney Rock State Park, Fletcher Community Park and others. In South Carolina, the TRACK Trail system is expanding and includes trails all over the Upstate.

App-like experience for kids and families

The web-app, KidsinParks.com, creates an “app-like” experience that will be more familiar to smartphone-savvy parents and children, allowing them to find a network of family-friendly trails, complete educational activities, and track their outdoor adventures.

Families can check in at TRACK Trails and other locations and log miles hiked or walked.

The web-app’s upgraded user dashboards allow families to view a map detailing the official and non-official TRACK Trail locations they’ve registered. The personalized dashboard also compiles a list of the educational activities completed, miles walked, virtual badges earned, and upcoming milestones. Families can create “wish lists” of trails and activities they want to complete in the future and “favorite” the locations and activities they enjoy the most.

The platform’s updates included enhanced e-Adventures. Kids can complete a series of smartphone-based, scavenger hunt activities on nature topics like lichen, fungus, birds, trees, soil, and even forest bathing. Families can play these e-Adventures in any outdoor location, including their backyard, schoolyard, neighborhood park, or at an official TRACK Trail.

The development of this new web-app was made possible through funding provided by the BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Foundation, the National Park Foundation, and Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation.

Find your outdoor summer adventures

To learn more about the program, its network of TRACK Trails, and to experience the new website, visit KidsinParks.com.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: TRACK Trails set game-savvy kids on real life outdoor adventures