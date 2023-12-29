Screen Icons: Samsung’s Continued Innovation in Home Entertainment and Display Technology

There was once a time when a television was a relatively simple and straightforward device. So, too, was the mere act of “watching TV.” These days, how a TV fits into a consumer’s lifestyle—and how that experience materializes—is multifaceted. Streaming services and “smart” technologies are transforming televisions into a centerpiece of connected home entertainment. For example, homeowners can now control a multitude of other appliances and devices right from their TV screen with smart connectivity features.

While picture quality and smart connectivity are certainly important factors to consider when purchasing a new TV, preference for larger screens is also on the rise. According to global research firm Omdia, sales of 85-inch screens have grown by almost 1,000% since 2019. Based on The NPD Group research, almost half of all consumers who purchased a new TV last year did so because they wanted a bigger screen.

At the center of it all, Samsung Electronics America is leading the way by introducing a bevy of advanced screen options, including those in larger sizes—all while furthering its track record for developing cutting-edge technology. The Korean brand also remains at the forefront of the industry for its commitment to user-focused designs, sustainability, and energy efficiency.

The Future of Display Technology

Combining the latest in display technology and user-focused designs, the Samsung MICRO LED is noteworthy not only for its astonishingly thin form, but also for its ability to deliver striking color vibrancy and brightness with self-emissive LEDs. The MICRO LED display is made up of inorganic materials, allowing the display to maximize brightness without the risk of degrading the display panel. Such pixel-level light control produces pure blacks matched with intense brightness, which delivers jaw-dropping contrast. Simply put, the technology is game-changing.

Available in three sizes—89-, 101-, and 114-inch models—the MICRO LED display features a slim, near bezel-less screen. With its sharp, clean edges, this display marvel is designed to fit seamlessly on the wall and to “enhance a living space without distraction,” which means their appeal is certain to grow even stronger in coming years. “It’s going to redefine what premium at-home experiences mean for consumers around the world,” Jong-Hee Han, Samsung Electronics’ President of visual display business, says of the brand’s MICRO LED technology.

Samsung has turned heads for more than just its MICRO LED product. The Samsung Neo QLED (quantum dot light-emitting diode) TVs still hold a significant place in the portfolio. The Neo QLED is available in 4K and 8K resolution in up to 85 inches, but those who are drawn to even a bigger size will find it in the 98-inch model’s dynamic 8K resolution.

The brand has also implemented the Neo QLED technology into its largest outdoor TV to date. Stretching to 85 inches in size, The Terrace Full Sun delivers 4K resolution and, thanks to features such as Direct-Sun Protection1, it produces home-theater picture quality that’s optimized for the outdoors. Equally attractive, the device’s IP56 rating2 ensures that the screen is well protected from water and dust. “Just as people are evolving what they watch and how they watch TV, they are also expanding where they watch,” says James Fishler, Senior Vice President and Chief Executive for the Home Entertainment and Display Division of Samsung Electronics America.

“Years ago, TVs were reserved for your living room, either mounted on the wall or in an entertainment center,” he continues. “We’re seeing a greater demand for TVs that can be experienced from a variety of nontraditional places. The Terrace makes it easy to enjoy your favorite shows, movies, and games—now, on an ultra-large screen—while outside in your backyard.”

Future Presentations

With streaming services such as Netflix releasing feature films in tandem with their cinema debuts, TVs now offer consumers the chance to enjoy a cinema-like experience from the comfort of their homes. Unlike at the cinema, however, viewers at home sit much closer to the screen, which is why Samsung has developed specific functions and unique features for its ultra-large televisions.

The 98-inch Samsung Neo QLED 8K model, for example, features an AI-based Neural Quantum Processor, which transforms all content into vibrant 8K resolution3. More specifically, the processor uses multiple neural networks to analyze the content on screen to improve the quality of what’s shown beyond the native resolution. This allows old TV shows and even home movies to be displayed with more clarity. The technology also enables the TV to precisely boost lighting around the objects that viewers’ eyes gravitate toward, while dimming lighting elsewhere. It’s a technique that produces better visuals and delivers more than a billion colors4 and intense contrast.

Samsung brings all this content in one convenient place at a click of a button with the Tizen OS. It also offers customized experiences that fit into each user’s unique lifestyle. A person who loves to game can now subscribe directly to game-streaming providers via the Samsung Gaming Hub5, which is available on Samsung smart TVs built anytime since 2022. The Samsung Gaming Hub offers access to the latest (and their favorite) games, including thousands of titles, without the need of a gaming console.

A Matter of Energy Efficiency and Sustainability

Beyond the industry-leading features that Samsung’s newest ultra-large screens boast, the company is paving the way for energy efficiency and sustainability. In September 2022, Samsung unveiled a new environmental strategy that aims to achieve company-wide carbon neutrality by 2050. To propel these efforts, Samsung Electronics will invest heavily in innovative technologies for treatment facilities that reduce carbon emissions. The brand has also tripled its use of renewable plastics in less than three years. Samsung has even developed a SolarCell Remote, available on certain TV models, that can recharge using both outdoor and indoor light, which creatively eliminates the need for traditional batteries. This prevents about 25 million batteries from ending up in landfills each year.

Much like the company’s enhanced screen features powered by algorithm-based AI, Samsung has also developed a fully integrated home ecosystem, called SmartThings, which leverages artificial intelligence to help improve energy efficiency across all affiliated, connected devices. This applies to Samsung’s televisions, which feature a built-in processor and sensors that analyze viewing environments and then adjust settings to reduce energy consumption.

Leading The Way

Based on all these factors, it’s clear that Samsung is leading the way for home electronics—and that accomplishment is supported by market research. According to Omdia, Samsung has been the global No. 1 TV brand for 17 years. “Our track record of industry leadership over the past 17 years was made possible by our consumers’ continued loyalty and trust in our products,” says Cheolgi Kim, executive vice president of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “We will continue to pave the path to create the most premium device experiences that go beyond premium picture quality.”

Disclaimers:

1 Panel protected up to hours in sunlight at 700 watts and 104 degrees Fahrenheit; brightness may decrease to protect panel with other high temperature and sunlight conditions.

2 IP56 rated for dust and water.

3 Utilizes AI-based formulas to upscale to 8K resolution. Resulting picture may vary based on source content.

4 Samsung Neo QLED televisions can produce 100% Color Volume in the DCI-P3 color space, the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television.

5 Streaming games with Gaming Hub requires a high-speed internet connection, compatible controller, and game service subscription.

