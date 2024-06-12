We all scream! Ohio Ice Cream Trail expands to 54 stores around state
The Ohio Ice Cream Trail, started by the state's tourism agency TourismOhio in 2018, expanded its list of treat dealers to 54 stores in 2024.
In the trail's inaugural year in 2018, only 15 stores made the cut. Now, you could throw a dart at the map of the Ohio trail and hit an ice cream store.
Ice cream shops from every corner of the state (including one in Conneaut, the literal corner of the state) are on the 2024 list, serving a variety of colorful and sweet soft serves and ice creams.
Columbus's own Jeni's Ice Cream is on the list, along with several other central Ohio creameries.
Here's what you need to know about the ice cream trail.
What is the Ohio Ice Cream Trail?
TourismOhio started the trail in 2018 to help build awareness of "Ohio’s rich agricultural heritage, culinary culture, and innovative chefs," according to TourismOhio spokesperson Mason Waldvogel.
"Ice cream is one of the many things we make really well here in Ohio, so there’s no way we couldn’t celebrate it!" Director of the Ohio Department of Development Lydia Mihalik said.
TourismOhio only added a handful of shops over the trail's first five years, bringing the total up to 20 stores in 2023. For this year, they chose to add 34 more stores, bringing the total up to 54.
Waldvogel said the large increase in stops was an effort to promote more regions and stores around the state.
How do shops get on the list?
County conventions and visitor bureaus submit their trail suggestions to TourismOhio, which then chooses which to include on the trail.
For 2024, TourismOhio prioritized stores that sell ice cream that's made in Ohio or those that have had a long-term economic presence in the state, Waldvogel said.
Ohio Ice Cream Trail shops by region
Central Ohio
Dell’s Homemade Ice Cream & Coffee, Shawnee Hills
Johnson’s Real Ice Cream, Bexley
Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, Columbus
Velvet Ice Cream, Utica
Jer-Zee Drive-In, Marion
Eda’s Italian Ice and Gelato, Marysville
Round Hill Dairy, Mount Vernon
Northeast Ohio
Heavenly Creamery, Conneaut
East Coast Custard, Cleveland
Honey Hut Ice Cream, Cleveland
Kamm’s Corners Ice Cream Co., Cleveland
Lake Erie Scoops, Cleveland
Mason’s Creamery, Cleveland
Mitchell’s Homemade Ice Cream, Cleveland
Weber’s Premium Vintage Ice Cream, Fairview Park
Olympia Sweet Treats & Grill, Strongsville
Deersville General Store, Deersville
Ashery Country Store, Fredericksburg
Mudd Valley Cafe & Creamery, Walnut Creek
Fairport Harbor Creamery, Fairport Harbor
Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream & Yogurt, Youngstown
Milk & Honey, Canton
Rosati’s Frozen Custard, Northfield Center
Cockeye Creamery, Warren
Miller’s Creamery, New Philadelphia
Northwest Ohio
Delphos Dairy Hut, Delphos
Hefner Dairy Barn, Lima
Pete’s Ice Cream, Lima
Sharon Dairy King, Lima
Whippy Dip, Lima
Bluffton Dari Freeze, Bluffton
The Creamery, Delphos
Mark’s Homemade Ice Cream, Bucyrus
Toft’s, Sandusky
Eric’s Ice Cream Factory, Archbold
Homestead Ice Cream, Archbold
Dietsch Brothers, Findlay
Lake City Creamery, Celina
Neumeister’s Candy Shoppe, Tiffin
Sycamore Ice Cream, Van Wert
Southeast Ohio
Whit’s Frozen Custard, Athens
Kirke’s Homemade Ice Cream, St. Clairsville
The Shakery, Ironton
Tom’s Ice Cream Bowl, Zanesville
Southwest Ohio
Jubie’s Creamery, Fairborn
Young’s Jersey Dairy, Yellow Springs
Aglamesis Brothers, Cincinnati
Graeter’s Ice Cream, Cincinnati
Susie’s Big Dipper, Piqua
Jet Freeze, Beavercreek
Miranda’s Ice Cream Shop, Morrow
This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: What's Ohio Ice Cream Trail? Explore 54 of the Buckeye State's best