We all scream! Ohio Ice Cream Trail expands to 54 stores around state

The Ohio Ice Cream Trail, started by the state's tourism agency TourismOhio in 2018, expanded its list of treat dealers to 54 stores in 2024.

In the trail's inaugural year in 2018, only 15 stores made the cut. Now, you could throw a dart at the map of the Ohio trail and hit an ice cream store.

Ice cream shops from every corner of the state (including one in Conneaut, the literal corner of the state) are on the 2024 list, serving a variety of colorful and sweet soft serves and ice creams.

Columbus's own Jeni's Ice Cream is on the list, along with several other central Ohio creameries.

Here's what you need to know about the ice cream trail.

What is the Ohio Ice Cream Trail?

TourismOhio started the trail in 2018 to help build awareness of "Ohio’s rich agricultural heritage, culinary culture, and innovative chefs," according to TourismOhio spokesperson Mason Waldvogel.

"Ice cream is one of the many things we make really well here in Ohio, so there’s no way we couldn’t celebrate it!" Director of the Ohio Department of Development Lydia Mihalik said.

TourismOhio only added a handful of shops over the trail's first five years, bringing the total up to 20 stores in 2023. For this year, they chose to add 34 more stores, bringing the total up to 54.

Waldvogel said the large increase in stops was an effort to promote more regions and stores around the state.

How do shops get on the list?

County conventions and visitor bureaus submit their trail suggestions to TourismOhio, which then chooses which to include on the trail.

For 2024, TourismOhio prioritized stores that sell ice cream that's made in Ohio or those that have had a long-term economic presence in the state, Waldvogel said.

Ohio Ice Cream Trail shops by region

Central Ohio

Northeast Ohio

Northwest Ohio

Southeast Ohio

Southwest Ohio

