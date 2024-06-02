Scranton Region AACA Car Show underway in Lackawanna County

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — All kinds of cars, old and new, brought out a crowd Sunday near Clarks Summit.

The Scranton Region Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) held its 53rd annual car show at abington executive park.

Hundreds of car enthusiasts from all over the region showed up to check out more than 100 classic antique and newer models.

Everything from Corvettes to Lamborghinis to Model T’s were on display.

One man brought his 1956 Ford F100 for the crowd to check out.

“I think it’s a labor of love. I don’t look at it as work. You know, something to do, like any hobby,” said Dunmore resident Tony Amico.

“We do it because we enjoy the cars and we like to see them preserved and we want to keep the tradition going on for the car clubs,” said Scranton Region AACA President Neil Horvick.

Some of the proceeds from the car show benefit Allied Services and Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors.

