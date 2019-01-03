Scott Disick's photo with daughter, Penelope, draws controversy: 'This photo makes me uncomfortable'

Three days after the start of 2019, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians crew is already drawing controversy.

Scott Disick, the father of Kourtney Kardashian’s three little ones, upset some Instagram users Wednesday when he posted a photo of himself having dinner with his 6-year-old daughter, Penelope. Dad and daughter sat at a restaurant table with chopsticks and soy sauce, as Scott looked straight at the camera and Penelope lifted her eyelid with her hands.





A few commenters questioned Disick’s choice to share a photo that could even be perceived differently than it was intended, but the conversation really took off after gossip columnist Perez Hilton reposted the picture on his own Instagram, asking users: “Racist or nah?”

“This photo makes me feel uncomfortable. She may not realize what she’s doing is not appropriate. But don’t U think he should tell her daughter and not post it, because it may offend some people?” wrote one commenter. “What a coincidence doing that face while eating Asian food.”



“While eating at a Chinese restaurant.. think about it, she must of seen someone do it to think it’s okay,” wrote another. “I’m asian and that was racist.”



For the most part, though, people cited her young age as the likely impetus behind the gesture.

“How ridiculous, she’s obviously a child being silly,” a commenter wrote. “Kids have to be taught to hate & I guarantee no one in that family is teaching their kids to be racist, hell their family is full of many races!”

“If you think this is racist than u obviously do [not] have kids,” another user added on Instagram. “Kids are just weird. Plus let’s all stop with calling everything’s racist. It takes away from the issues of things that actually are racist.”

“LMAAOOOOO at all these people getting upset about P being ‘racist’ ya’ll need to shut it she’s a child making a funny face. Let a kid live,” said another.

Still others wondered if Penelope has seen the Netflix movie Bird Box, the Sandra Bullock flick released last month in which characters live and die by when they open their eyes.

As of Thursday afternoon, Disick had not responded to controversy surrounding the photo.

