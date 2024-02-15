Score Our Top Nike Running Shoe for Less Than $100 for Presidents’ Day



Savvy shoppers know Presidents’ Day brings a host of deals that aren’t to be missed. From treadmill upgrades to running watches and everything in between, it’s one of the first (and best) times of the year to save big on your fitness purchases. If you’re looking at your running shoes knowing they could very well use an upgrade (you crushed those miles in 2023!), editor-tested-and-approved Nike running shoes are dropping majorly in price. Right now, you can take up to 40 percent off a new pair of kicks thanks to the Nike Presidents’ Day sale offerings.

For both men and women, there are major deals to shop for. Our overall favorite Nike running shoe, the Pegasus 40, is under $100 right now and a smart pick for everyday runs. You’ll also find carbon-plated picks on sale for the days and races when you want to pick up the pace.

Whatever Nike shoes you shop, you’ll want to act quickly: The ever-popular brand tends to sell out of popular sizes and colors, and you don’t want to risk losing out on the pair you’ve had your eye on.

We’re breaking down what to know about our top picks from the sale below to help you get your shopping started.

Shop the Nike Presidents’ Day Sale

Pegasus 40 Road Running Shoes

While the Pegasus line has been around for decades, we like the training shoe thanks to its redesigned midfoot band (accommodating for varying arch heights), the layers of the mesh upper fit, and added padding to the ankle collar, resulting in a more comfortable feel throughout your runs, both short and long.

The React foam and Zoom Air units featured in the sole are placed at the heel and forefoot to create a cushioned, responsive ride that’s bouncy enough for longer efforts and training runs, but not ideal for speedwork.



More: Best Nike Running Shoes of 2024

Shop Now Pegasus 40 Road Running Shoes nike.com $97.97 Nike

Rival Fly 3 Road Racing Shoes

For your tempo workouts and shorter runs, this speedy, lightweight training shoe is the one you'll want to slip on. It’s a budget-friendly buy that comes in under $70 on sale. The midsole features Nike’s EVA-based cushion foam, which is softer than the foam used in the previous iterations of the shoe. It’s paired with a Zoom Air unit under the forefoot.

The breathable mesh upper keeps your feet comfortable while you tack on extra miles, and the generous rubber placements on the shoe’s outsole add durability.

While the Rival Fly 3 only comes in men’s sizes, the Winflo 10 is the best affordable Nike shoe for women—and it’s also on sale.



Shop Now Rival Fly 3 Road Racing Shoes nike.com $65.97 Nike

Winflo 10 Road Running Shoe

The Winflo 10 is another under $100 pick from Nike, and we’d recommend it for new runners, as well as those looking for a casual, comfortable option for training and walking. The shoes have a lightly padded tongue as well as padding around the heel and ankle, providing a secure but soft fit throughout your run.

We’re fans of how the durable rubber outsole has a good grip on pavement and sidewalks so those road runs are comfortable for miles.

More: The Best Nike Running Shoes for Women

Shop Now Winflo 10 Road Running Shoe nike.com $89.97 Nike

Zoom Fly 5 Road Running Shoes

If you’re on the hunt for a carbon-plated shoe that won’t break the bank, look no further than the Zoom Fly 5. The midsole has propulsive ZoomX foam and an embedded carbon fiber plate to create a quick, snappy underfoot so you can really push your pace. The midsole is also slightly widened at the forefoot and heel to improve stability.

It’s not the most lightweight option the brand offers, but it didn’t deter our editors from recommending it as a more affordable carbon-plated model. It’s a solid option for both training and racing.



Shop Now Zoom Fly 5 Road Running Shoes nike.com $118.97 Nike

InfinityRN 4 Road Running Shoes

The InfinityRN 4 has a rocker shape that curves upwards at the toe and heel, helping the foot transition smoothly from landing to push-off for a stable ride. The ReactX foam cushioning is designed to deliver an increased energy return, giving it a springy stride.

The design also features a roomier toe box than previous versions. We’d recommend it for runners who are looking for a secure, stable shoe for daily training.



Shop Now InfinityRN 4 Road Running Shoes nike.com $111.97 Nike

Wildhorse 8 Trail Running Shoe

Trail running requires shoes with a stable grip underneath to keep you secure while pushing ahead, and the Wildhorse 8 has a full-coverage rubber outsole with a cleat-like design to dig into the ground below you and create traction with the pavement.

The React midsole provides a soft fall and strong energy return. That combined with a spacious toe box and excellent grip makes it a smart pick for those off-road runs.



Shop Now Wildhorse 8 Trail Running Shoe nike.com $97.97 Nike

Pegasus Turbo Next Nature Road Running Shoe

The firm structure of this shoe makes it a reliable choice for speedwork. The Nike ZoomX foam is bouncy, responsive, and lightweight with a subtle rocker that pushes you forward. It’s also designed with Nike’s Flyknit upper for a breathable feel.

The tread has a waffle-like design to add grip to the ground and, luckily, it’s one of the only shoes on sale where all colorways are cut in price.

More: The Best Lightweight Running Shoes

Shop Now Pegasus Turbo Next Nature Road Running Shoe nike.com $89.97 Nike

Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX Waterproof Running Shoes

If the weather doesn’t deter you from heading out the door for your daily run, add the Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX kicks to your lineup. The GORE-TEX of the upper is designed to protect your feet from getting logged from precipitation.

The shoes are also designed with less rubber around the outsole, creating a smoother transition from road to trail. There’s a generative traction pattern on the bottom of the sneaker to give you a solid grip in wet conditions.

More: The Best Trail Running Shoes

Shop Now Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX Waterproof Running Shoes nike.com $111.97 Nike

