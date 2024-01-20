Score Oprah’s dreamiest faves at Cozy Earth's for 35% off with a Yahoo-exclusive discount code

Oprah gets us. She knows what we crave. Her annual curated list of favorite things always has us wishing. But the lifestyle guru really piqued our interest when she sang the praises of one quiet brand — Cozy Earth — for the fifth year in a row. That's got to be a record! And right now, you can save 35% on your order when you apply the exclusive code YAHOO at checkout.

We dove into the sustainable, minimalist brand's website and we love the simple, quality items designed to make you (and a lucky partner, perhaps?) feel good all over.

Below we highlight Oprah Winfrey's five fab Cozy Earth picks — from Cozy Earth's ultrasoft, absorbent towel sets to dreamy jammies and "the softest ever" bamboo sheets — all on sale now.

Oh, and if you buy three items, the discounts dip even deeper than noted below. There's also a "100-night sleep trial" that guarantees a full refund with no return fees, so you can really get a feel for these products.

Cozy Earth Cozy Earth Waffle Bath Bundle $143 $220 Save $77 with code Turn your bathroom into a spa with this super-soft, super-luxe, super-absorbent set beloved by Oprah. Of her 2022 pick, Oprah said “I take bathing very seriously — and having a great towel to wrap yourself in afterward is key. This set comes with a waffle texture on one side that looks good hanging in your bathroom, while the other side is terry cloth that’s soft and absorbent.” Save $77 with code Copied! YAHOO $143 at Cozy Earth

One happy Cozy Earth reviewer shared: "I have never used a towel that dries instantly like these. And they are so soft! Definitely worth every penny!"

And Oprah isn’t the only fan… One smitten reviewer wrote: “Coziest socks I’ve ever owned. It’s like wearing hugs on your feet!” Another added: “They go from loungewear to out-and-about wear. Excellent quality, very smooth with no bothersome seam stitching. They feel so comfy, I forget I am wearing them!”

These really are the cat's pajamas, according to the 1,900 five-star fans. "Cozy Earth turned me into a napper!" raved one. "This was the best decision I've made in 2022 so far. I can barely feel these pajamas against my skin. No bunching when lounging or sleeping and forms to how you and sit and lay."

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set $220 $339 Save $119 with code This dreamy sheets set is adored by Oprah and some 5,900+ reviewers. Oprah, who knows about luxury, deemed them "the softest ever" in her 2018 Favorite Things roundup. And, she added, they "may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night's rest." They are available in seven sweet, subtle hues sizes, from Twin XL to Split King. Save $119 with code Copied! YAHOO $220 at Cozy Earth

One blissed-out fan wrote: "Heavenly feel. If you don’t own a pair of these sheets, you’re totally missing out!!! ... The comfort, softness, temperature, the feel is AMAZINGLY GORGEOUS!! Definitely like Oprah put it … Buttery feel! I hate having to leave my bed!"

Cozy Earth Women's Bamboo Jogger Pant $107 $165 Save $58 with code Be free to be you. This nonrestrictive jogger pant moves with you. Or chills with you. Really whatever you want to do is cool with them. Also: pockets! These landed on Oprah's list back in 2020 because "I'm a sucker for anything that feels like a second skin. ... Oh so soft." See all five neutral colors, available in sizes XS to XXXL. Save $58 with code Copied! YAHOO $107 at Cozy Earth

These bamboo babies have earned a 4.9 rating from shoppers. "I work from home so business on top, Cozy Earth on my bottom," wrote a shopper. "Literally. I wear these joggers every single day. I just ordered a second pair so I can switch them out. I loved them so much I ordered the matching crew neck too. I absolutely have a problem, but I regret nothing. Buy the pants!"

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.