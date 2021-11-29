Your new home helper is at Walmart's Cyber Monday sale: Save on Shark, Ninja, Instant Pot, more

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Cook it, blend it, clean it with help from Walmart's latest sale! (Photo: Walmart)

Walmart knows what we all struggle with at this time of year — having enough time in the day to get everything done. That's why the Walmart Cyber Monday sale offers smile-worthy discounts on genius household helpers like a Shark Vacmop, Ionvac robot vacuum, and a Ninja Performance Blender. Get them to give as a gift to someone harried, or treat yourself to something that will help around the house as you prepare for the holidays.

Of course, you can save even more if you're a Walmart+ member. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 15-day trial here, and a quick three-question survey will tack on an additional two more weeks for a solid 30 days of use. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

This Shark Vacmop eats your dust and costs only $54! (Photo: Walmart)

Here's one Cyber Monday deal you don't want to miss: The Shark Vacmop Cordless Hard Floor Vacuum Mop for nearly 50 percent off. This handy gadget combines powerful suction and spray mopping in one hard-working tool. Suck up dust bunnies, scrub wet messes, then toss the disposable pad (and all the gunk) in the trash. With its cleaning solution housed just above the head and tabs that release the pad without having to touch any of the debris, you're looking at a mess-free cleaning experience.

Cordless with a rechargeable battery and lightweight (less than five pounds!), the Vacmop can go virtually anywhere.

$54 $99 at Walmart

This sucker wants you to take it home. (Photo: Amazon)

Clean your floors with just one touch using the Eufy RoboVac 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum. Power it on from your phone, from the vacuum itself, or by voice when paired with a smart-home speaker. The lithium-ion battery runs for up to 100 minutes before the vacuum returns to its base to recharge. If your unit requires a recharge mid-clean, it will return to finish the job after powering itself up.

Story continues

Don't worry about any obstacles your home might present: Drop-sensing technology prevents falls down stairs, and the machine will alert you if it gets knocked askew. Three brushes loosen particles that then go through its three-layer filtration system before collecting in the compact dustbin. Powerful suction provides thorough cleaning on both carpets and hardwood floors, and the brushless motor generates minimal noise. What's not to love? Also lovely is the sale price — just $99. That's a 30 percent discount off the regular price!

$99 $149 at Walmart

Get restaurant-quality fries right at home. (Photo: Walmart)

The Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 8-Quart 2-Basket Air Fryer will be a dinnertime game changer. Two independent baskets let you cook multiple foods at once, not back-to-back like the typical single-basket fryer. Best of all, it boasts a Smart Finish feature that lets you cook two foods two different ways and still have them finish at the same time.

Make family meals in a snap or serve up to four pounds of chicken wings on game day. With easy-to-clean baskets and dishwasher-safe crisper plates, you'll be done with dinner and cleanup in a jiffy. Order yours now for just $139.

$139 $160 at Walmart

Use the Bissell Little Green Portable Spot and Stain Cleaner to scrub, spray and lift away dirt and stains from nearly any surface. The long power cord and lightweight design make it ultra portable. Tackle dirty footprints on carpet and stairs or eliminate spills in the car with this tiny tool's powerful suction.

It's easy to remove the dual water tanks (one clean, one dirty) and prep them for another round of scrubbing. Speaking of, $25 has just been scrubbed off its regular price.

$99 $124 at Walmart

Give it a name and consider this a very helpful pet. (Photo: Walmart)

Watch the Ionvac SmartClean robovac work its way through the living room, bedroom and kitchen with expert precision to deliver a hassle-free clean. "Floor Wheel Drive" (ha!) helps it maintain traction while it navigates from rugs to hard surfaces.

Looking under the hood, you’ll find a complete cleaning system equipped with side brushes that pull debris into the suction area, a roller brush that captures even the smallest of particles, and a powerful motor that draws dirt, dust and debris into its giant bin. Program it to clean when you want, where you want, and the machine will return to its port for charging when the job is complete. Get it now for just $98.

$98 $180 at Walmart

This will become an instant hit. (Photo: Walmart)

If you have one, you know. The Instant Pot really is everything it claims to be: a slow cooker, pressure cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer and more in one convenient package. Whether you gift Instant Pot Duo 6 Quart Multi-Cooker to your newlywed niece, your grandson who just got his own apartment, or your grandma, it’s bound to get used for something. And once they see how fast and easy it makes cooking, they’ll be hooked.

“I love to slow cook meals and use my electric slow cooker a lot, but there are times when I want slow cooker flavor and tenderness but don't have six to eight hours to cook a meal,” said one happy customer. “This is where I felt the Instant Pot would shine, but after a couple weeks of use I realize that there is so much more to it.” Raved another: “We made our first meal in the Instant Pot the other day, which was ribs, and what would normally take four to six hours in a slow cooker took only 35 minutes using the meats/stew button...and the ribs fell off the bone! I couldn't believe I could have dinner done that quickly!” That’s better than a gift card to their favorite restaurant, for sure.

$89 $99 at Walmart

This blender makes for smooth mornings. (Photo: Walmart)

With a sleek design and superior performance, the Ninja Professional 1000-Watt Blender will be a staple on your kitchen counter. Wielding 1,000 watts of power and the brand's Total Crushing Blades, you'll get "true ice-to-snow" capability. The 72-ounce pitcher will fit enough to satisfy the whole family. Best of all, the parts are dishwasher-safe, making cleanup a breeze.

This reviewer raved, "The Ninja rocks. I purchased a cheaper blender before this one and returned it. The Ninja will power through frozen bananas like a boss. I can walk away from it while it is turning my frozen items into a smoothie and it stays put. And, it holds a lot in the large pitcher. I am very happy!" Sold? Get yours for just $69.

$69 $84 at Walmart

iHome is powerful enough to clean your home. (Photo: Walmart)

Enjoy seamless automated cleaning with the iHome AutoVac Nova Self Empty Robot Vacuum and Mop. So seamless, in fact, that you don't even have to empty the dustbin after every run! When the machine docks for a charge, it automatically empties the collected debris into a lined compartment that will hold a week's worth of mess.

The unit uses lasers to map your space and navigate strategically around obstacles. Plus, you can vacuum and mop simultaneously for an ultra-efficient clean. At a whopping 58 percent discount, you'll clean up with this deal.

$249 $599 at Walmart

A countertop classic at a bargain price. (Photo: Walmart)

Featuring a secure-fitting lid and locking system that creates a tight seal, the Crock-Pot 6-Quart Cook & Carry Digital Slow Cooker with Heat Saver Stoneware is designed for cooks who like to share good times and good food.

An easy-to-use digital display lets you choose from high temperature settings that cook for four or six hours and low settings that offer 8- and 10-hour selections. Once cooking is complete, the machine automatically shifts to warm mode to keep your food at an ideal serving temperature. Extra-large handles make carrying convenient, while the stoneware insert and glass lid are dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup. It will be a hit at home and the life of the party! On sale now for just $75.

$75 $100 at Walmart

