[UPDATED] You Can Score Free Taco Bell This Month

From Delish

UPDATE: October 17, 2017 at 2:21 p.m.

Once again, Taco Bell is bringing back its "Steal a Base" promotion in partnership with Major League Baseball. If any players steal a base during one of the first three games of the World Series, you'll score a free Doritos Locos taco.

The player who steals the first base during the first game will be cleverly dubbed the Taco Hero, and customers will be able to claim their free taco on Nov. 1 between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. If the steal takes place during the second or third game, then customers can claim their freebie on Nov. 7 during the same time frame.

ORIGINAL POST: October 26, 2016 at 5:29 p.m.

In the midst of World Series season, there are a few ways to score free food. Both Taco Bell and Chipotle are offering freebies to their customers right now, which means you'll have plenty of burritos and tacos to either celebrate your team's win or drown your sorrows.

According to Cleveland.com, Chipotle is handing out buy-one-get-one-free entrees at its locations in both Cleveland and Chicago. All you have to do is show up in your team's gear-a shirt, hat, or foam finger will do. In return you'll get BOGO burritos, bowls, salads, or tacos.

Meanwhile Taco Bell is giving away Doritos Locos Tacos to everyone in the country as part of its "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" promotion. You just have to wait until November 2 (anytime between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.) to go get it.