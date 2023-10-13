Score a Flight to London, Paris, and More for As Low As $139 Thanks to This Airline's Weekend Sale

The sale, with flights from the U.S. to multiple cities in Europe, ends on Oct. 17.

A European getaway just got cheaper thanks to a fare sale from Norway based Norse Atlantic Airways.

The low-cost airline which operates flights to the United States from Europe is running a limited-time sale on several popular routes, such as a one-way ticket from Miami to London (Gatwick Airport) for only $129 one-way.



The sale is running now through Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:00 a.m., EST. The seats being sold are located in Norse’s Economy Light cabin, which does not include advanced seat assignment or checked luggage.



The main deals being offered in the fare sale are:



Los Angeles (LAX) - London (Gatwick - LGW): $165 one-way

Miami (MIA) - Oslo (OSL): $159 one-way

Miami (MIA) - London (Gatwick - LGW)): $129 one-way

Miami (MIA) - Berlin (BER): $139 one-way

Miami (MIA) - Paris (CDG): $135 one-way

New York (JFK) - London (Gatwick - LGW): $139 one-way

New York (JFK) - Paris (CDG): $139 one-way

Orlando (MCO) - London (Gatwick - LGW): $145 one-way

While there are no specific blackout days for booking the flights, Norse shares the promotion is subject to availability.



Norse recently announced their Summer 2024 travel schedule, which includes flights from the United States to popular European destinations such as London, Paris, Oslo, Berlin, Rome, and more.



The average price of a flight to and from Europe and the United States this summer was $1,167 round-trip, which is 36 percent higher than a roundtrip ticket in 2022, according to a report from travel site Hopper. This means that if a traveler purchases the discounted Miami to London-Gatwick route, they would save approximately 78 percent from prices cited in the Hopper report.



While the fares may be discounted, travel insiders recommend you evaluate the total cost of a trip before purchasing a ticket.



“The key whenever you're flying budget airlines is to pay close attention to the fine print. High fees can quickly turn a great deal into an expensive trip,” Going.com founder Scott Keyes shared in a statement to Travel + Leisure.



Keyes points out that the extra charges for luggage and other perks can sometimes cost more than the fare itself.

