Roomba’s Robot Vacuum Is Now 50% Off for Amazon Prime Big Deal Day

It was only three months ago when we were inundated by newsletters, tweets, and posts about Amazon Prime Day, the two-day shopping lollapalooza from the behemoth retailer, when it offered the biggest deals. But we don’t blame you if you weren’t plugged in. It was peak vacation season, and we understand if you needed to remove yourself from all the noise. Now that you’re back in the office and likely glued to our screen, however, there’s no hiding from Amazon Prime Big Deal Day, the site’s worthy follow-up—and the last chance you’re able to score the sweetest sales. There’s also no hiding from one of the hottest topics affecting industries across the board.

AI, the technology that’s impacting the workforce significantly. This battle between man and machine, though, is certainly not a new thought. We’ve seen the worst of it on the silver screen with The Terminator franchise, The Matrix franchise, Blade Runner, and I, Robot, just to name a few. But it looks like this cinematic trope is becoming a reality. Still, I’d like to believe that a war is a ways aways. So, in the meantime, I’m going to take full advantage of all the smart devices available, all the tech items that have made my life infinitely easier.



I have machines that monitor my health, inform me about inclement weather, and answer my most random questions at a whim. But as I look around me, what I really need is a device that’ll clean my house. My schedule is pretty jam-packed, and when I do have a moment for myself, the last thing I want to do is sweep my floors. Enter the iRobot Roomba j6+ Self-Emptying Robot vacuum, which is now marked down by 50 percent off of the original price. That’s huge, especially for a top-rated best-seller.

Indeed, there are many reasons why the iRobot Roomba j6+ is highly lauded. First, it works with either Google Assistant or Alexa, which means that it’s controlled by the sound of your voice. Second, and perhaps most importantly, it is completely adaptive. The Roomba will gradually learn your cleaning habits over time, eventually offering you a personalized schedule. It also docks and recharges on its own after it uses its 90-minute battery life. Lastly, it can handle a variety of surfaces, using its three-stage cleaning system and multiple brushes to gather dirt from carpets, stone, and hardwood floors. It’s really effective.



All things considered, the iRobot Roomba j6+ vacuum is a must-have, something that’ll make your day-to-day less stressful. It’s a smart machine that’ll work for you instead of against you . . . at least at the present moment. It’s definitely worth every penny. And now that it’s discounted significantly, there’s no excuses not to have one in your home.

