Score Cuisinart’s Portable Gas Grill That’s 'Perfect for Tailgating’ While It’s 42% Off at Amazon

You simply can’t pass this deal up.

Along with attending sporting events, concerts, and festivals, comes the fun of tailgating parties. And the tailgating spread is the star of the show. Grilled burgers, hotdogs, chicken wings, and brats top the chart, and a portable grill is a necessity if you want them cooked to perfection.

These grills need to be able to be set up and taken down quickly and easily, and they also have to heat up and cool down fast. After all, you’ve got to get into the event. If you’re in the market for one, you’re in luck, since Cuisinart’s popular portable gas grill is 42% off at Amazon right now — the lowest price we’ve seen this year.

Cuisinart Petit Gourmet Portable Gas Grill with VersaStand

Amazon

$200

$117

Buy on Amazon

This portable gas grill is a tailgater’s dream. It has the flexibility to be used as a tabletop grill, plus the legs are extendable, so it can stand on its own if you need it to. It has 150 square inches of cooking space, which can grill up as many as eight burgers at once, according to the brand.

The grill is compact and won’t take up much space when stored in the back of your car either, as it measures only 22.5 by 19.5 by 10.25 inches when folded. Best of all, when you get to your destination, there’s no assembly needed — simply pull the grill out, hook up the propane tank, turn on the electric ignition with a twist of the knob, and start grilling in less than 10 minutes.

Thankfully, cleaning it up is simple and fast too, as the porcelain-enameled cooking grate, which is naturally non-stick, can be brushed with a grill brush, and the drip tray is spill-resistant. Packing the grill away is just as easy as setting it up, just cool it down, clean it, repack it, and put it in your car for an on-the-go experience.

According to shoppers, Cuisinart’s portable gas grill is the ideal grill to take tailgating, and it has raked up over 2,200 five-star ratings so far. “I tailgate to football games, beach [barbecues], and other events frequently, and this lets me cook like I’m on my full-size grill at home,” wrote one shopper. They like how quick and easy it is to set up, how fast it heats up, and how evenly it cooks.

“This grill is perfect for tailgating,” another customer writes. They take it to college football games to cook hotdogs and hamburgers and report that “it doesn’t take up much space at all, has no flare-ups, and cools quickly.”

Just in time to get game-day ready this football season, score this Cuisinart portable gas grill while you can getit for $117. Your future wings and burgers will thank you.

