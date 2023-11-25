Score Big Savings on The Plunge Ice Bath Tub for Black Friday



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



IF YOU'RE serious about recovery or cold therapy, you've probably heard about The Plunge—a premium ice bath tub favored by elite athletes like Aaron Judge. While it's true that this tub comes with a serious price tag, the benefits it offers for your well-being are also serious. Luckily, this Black Friday, you can make the plunge into the icy experience while saving up to $1,000 with promo code SAVEBIG. But act fast, because this offer expires at 11:59 pm PST on November 26th.

Shop Now The Plunge plunge.com $4241.50

Read more: Black Friday Fitness Deals

Savings on The Plunge are substantial, with customers having the potential to save up to $1,000 off the original price. However, it's worth noting that savings on the basic model, without any upgrades, still amount to an impressive $750 off. For those looking for additional features and benefits, The Plunge offers several upgrade options. You can opt for an XL tub designed for users over 6 feet tall, add a heating function for enhanced comfort, or include a more powerful cooler for a faster chilling experience. These upgrades not only enhance the original functionality of the tub but also come with even greater discounts during this exclusive Black Friday savings event.

Read more: Black Friday Running Shoe Deals

Our fitness and commerce editors have tested The Plunge extensively, and can confirm, its depth and length beats competing tubs by a long shot, making it spacious yet easily accessible even for bigger guys. Whether you prefer indoor or outdoor use, The Plunge is a reliable companion for cold and hot tub time alike.

Don't miss this opportunity to elevate your wellness routine with The Plunge at a fraction of the cost this Black Friday. Dive into savings before the sale ends tomorrow, November 26th.

Shop More Great Black Friday Deals, Below



Black Friday Dumbbell Deals | Black Friday Adidas Ultraboost Sale | Black Friday Hydrow Sale | Infrared Sauna Blanket Black Friday Deals | Best Black Friday Exercise Bike Deals | NordicTrack Black Friday Sale | Hoka Black Friday Deals | Vuori Black Friday Sale

You Might Also Like