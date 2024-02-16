Score AirPods for Under $100 During These Presidents’ Day Sales on Apple Must-Haves



Looking for the perfect time to upgrade your Apple tech? Your next shot at scoring AirPods, Apple Watches, iPads, and MacBooks for less is officially here. Presidents’ Day falls on Monday, February 19, 2024, and every year, the holiday weekend brings steeper-than-usual sales on coveted electronics like headphones, earbuds, fitness trackers, and laptops. Now that Presidents’ Day weekend is here, we expect to shop Apple deals up to 50% off!



While Apple sales used to happen exclusively during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, recent years have brought more markdowns during select holiday weekends—Presidents’ Day included. That means rare savings on Airpods, Apple Watches, MacBooks, and more—we are seeing as much as $250 off. Although Apple isn’t running any Presidents’ Day promotions of its own, retailers like Amazon and Walmart have already dropped prices on their own Apple inventory to make room for upcoming 2024 releases.

In time for the holiday weekend, our editors are spotting markdowns on the latest Apple Watch Series 9, which is up to $88 off at Walmart. Equipped with high-tech health, safety, and activity features, this smart watch can track your steps, monitor your sleep, detect falls and crashes, display notifications, and more. You can also shop the 2nd Generation AirPods Pro while they’re under $200. Or, if you’re ready for a laptop upgrade, save $200 on the 2023 MacBook Pro at Amazon.

Ahead, we’ll break down the best Apple Presidents’ Day sales happening right now. Plus, our editors will continue to update this story as new deals become available through the holiday weekend.

Best Presidents’ Day Deals on AirPods

Apple offers a broad range of headphone options, whether you prefer comfortable earbuds for your next workout or a pair of trendy over-the-ear headphones for immersive, high-quality audio. This Presidents’ Day, take advantage of markdowns on second-generation AirPods, which are on sale again this year for under $100. If you’d rather upgrade, AirPods Pro are down to $190, which is $10 less than they were this time last year.



AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation)

AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation) walmart.com $89.99

AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) amazon.com $189.99

AirPods (3rd Generation)

AirPods (3rd Generation) amazon.com $139.99

Best Presidents’ Day Deals on Apple Watches

Track your workouts, measure your heart rate, and answer texts and phone calls right from your wrist thanks to these Presidents’ Day sales on Apple Watches. In 2024, our editors are already spotting markdowns on the entry-level Apple Watch SE ($60 off) and the latest Apple Watch Series 9 ($70 off). Shop Presidents’ Day sales on Apple Watches below:

Watch SE (2nd Gen) GPS 40mm

Watch SE (2nd Gen) GPS 40mm amazon.com $189.00

Watch Series 9 GPS 41mm

Watch Series 9 GPS 41mm walmart.com $329.00

Watch Ultra 2 GPS + Cellular 49mm

Watch Ultra 2 GPS + Cellular 49mm amazon.com $737.99

Best Presidents’ Day Deals on iPads

One of Apple’s most versatile products, the iPad, is a great way to take notes, watch movies and TV shows, stay up to date on all your notifications, and much more. While finding iPad deals can be a challenge, they’ve historically been marked down by at least $50 over Presidents’ Day weekend. This year, we found the 10th Generation iPad for $100 off!

iPad (9th Generation)

iPad (9th Generation) amazon.com $249.00

Smart Keyboard and Case for iPad (9th Generation)

Smart Keyboard and Case for iPad (9th Generation) amazon.com $134.99

iPad (10th Generation)

iPad (10th Generation) amazon.com $349.00

Best Presidents’ Day Deals on MacBooks and iMacs

Presidents’ Day weekend is one of the best times of the year to score savings on a new laptop. Most retailers tend to offer sales in 2024 on previous Apple models to make room for 2024 inventory. Since the launch of Apple MacBooks with an M3 chip, we’ve seen markdowns on M1- and M2-chip MacBooks—for example, you shop a 2020 MacBook Air for $250 off right now.

2020 MacBook Air (13-Inch, M1 Chip)

2020 MacBook Air (13-Inch, M1 Chip) amazon.com $750.00

2023 MacBook Pro (14.2-Inch, M3 Chip)

2023 MacBook Pro (14.2-Inch, M3 Chip) amazon.com $1799.00

Does Apple have Presidents’ Day sales?

If you’re looking for the right time to upgrade your Apple tech, Presidents’ Day weekend is your first big chance in 2024 to do so at a discount. While Apple doesn’t typically run official promotions over Presidents’ Day, retailers like Amazon and Walmart mark down their own Apple inventory by up to 50%. This year is no different; this weekend, you can save big on AirPods, Apple Watches, MacBooks, and more.

