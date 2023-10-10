Score 38% Off on Top-Rated Garmin Watches During Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days Event



Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days, a site-wide sale exclusive to Prime members, is officially here, running from October 10 through October 11. For just 48 hours, the mega-retailer is offering some enormous deals on everything across the board, from treadmill deals to running shoe deals and, notably, Garmin GPS watches, which our test team has consistently celebrated for their functionality, workout-tracking capabilities, and peerless style.

Designed with function as a top priority, these watches are perfect for hardcore training as well as all-day wearing, and they range in sophistication from industry-leading health and activity trackers to simple timepieces that easily store your basic stats and your favorite music.

Amazon currently lists Garmin watches for up to 38 percent off, meaning there’s no time like the present to score one for yourself—or snag one as a thoughtful birthday or holiday gift for a loved one. And to help you parse through the mountain of deals to choose the right watch for you, we’ve rounded up the best scores we can find—and we’ll keep track of our picks as prices and stock change.

Enduro Running Watch

For the through-hikers, ultramarathoners, and energy-efficiency enthusiasts among us, the Enduro offers a watch that will stay running for an unprecedented amount of time. One of our testers wore one of these for the entirety of a 327-mile running race, charging it only once for 3 hours with no issues whatsoever, and it still tracked his entire effort.

The features are somewhat limited compared to a Fenix to help save energy, but they’re not far off in terms of performance and abundance. And at 50 percent off, this might be the best Prime Day Garmin watch deal we’ve found so far.

Shop Now Enduro Running Watch amazon.com $498.99

Forerunner 245 Music Running Watch

The Forerunner’s 200-level watches have been a consistently effective option for runners wanting a confident first experience with phone-free running. Capable of storing music and connecting to your favorite wireless earbuds, this watch keeps you plugged into everything you need while your pockets remain vacant for your other gear.

Shop Now Forerunner 245 Music Running Watch amazon.com $239.95

Venu

If you want a smartwatch that’s as stylish as it is functional, this sleek Venu may be more your speed. It has a touchscreen and a bright AMOLED display, can last for up to 6 hours in GPS and music mode, and allows you to download music.

Functioning as an all-day wearer, this watch is also perfect for tracking activities like yoga, swimming, Pilates, and more.

Shop Now Venu amazon.com $239.00 Trevor Raab

Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar Running Watch

This top-level edition of the newest Fenix is Garmin’s crème de la crème, made for fitness enthusiasts determined to leave absolutely no stone unturned on their health-tracking path.

This watch is rife with features, including a flashlight, an extra-large display, and battery life-extending solar charging. It also has some of the most accurate multimodal GPS tracking we’ve tested.

Shop Now Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar Running Watch amazon.com $819.48 Trevor Raab

Venu Sq Music

Mirroring the style and functionality of the Apple Watch lineup, the Venu Sq is a more pared-down version of the standard Venu, offering a sleeker, squarer display that's a bit more conservative with your wrist real estate.

The Music model, like others with this designation, can store your favorite songs, albums, and playlists for wherever you might travel without your phone.

Shop Now Venu Sq Music amazon.com $119.99

Instinct Outdoor Watch with GPS

Any avid outdoor adventurer will want a watch that can hold up against the elements and keeps its charge for long bouts in the wilderness.

This one is shockproof and waterproof—and as well as using GPS, it has Glonass and Galileo navigation technology to help you achieve the most accurate possible tracking no matter where you are. It even has a trackback feature that can help you return to your starting point if you get lost.

Shop Now Instinct Outdoor Watch with GPS amazon.com $169.00

