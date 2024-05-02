Scooter’s is thanking nurses with free coffee. Here’s when you can get a cup

Scooter’s Coffee is celebrating the nation’s nurses and healthcare workers with free drinks.

On Friday, May 3, nurses and healthcare workers with a valid ID can receive a free drink of any size at participating Scooter’s Coffee locations nationwide, according to the Nebraska-based coffee chain.

No purchase is required.

The first 50 people to redeem the offer at each location will also get a “healthcare heroes” sticker, Scooter’s said in a news release. Customers can choose any drink on the menu from hot coffees and cold brews, to fruit smoothies and tea.

Free drinks are limited to one per person and mobile orders are excluded, the company said.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

Find your nearest Scooter’s Coffee here.

